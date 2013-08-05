Cornea Atlas - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455740604, 9781455750054

Cornea Atlas

3rd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Jay Krachmer David A Palay
eBook ISBN: 9781455750054
eBook ISBN: 9780323247412
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455740604
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th August 2013
Page Count: 378
Description

Get an unprecedented view of corneal disease with Cornea Atlas by Jay H. Krachmer, MD and David A. Palay, MD. Hailed as the sharpest, most accurate collection of corneal images available, it is the only atlas that offers such an easy-to-understand, up-to-date review of clinical presentations and surgical techniques for all corneal and external eye disorders.

"I have decided that I am going to buy this book for every rotating ophthalmology resident and give it to them to read and study (and keep)  at the beginning of their cornea rotation!"
Reviewed by: Dr David Heidemann, March 2015

Key Features

  • Sharpen your diagnostic and surgical skills for all corneal and external eye disorders - including tumors, dystrophic and degenerative disorders, inflammatory diseases, corneal manifestations of systemic disease, traumatic injuries, and therapeutic and reconstructive surgical procedures. 
  • Rely on the expertise of internationally renowned ophthalmologists who have developed many innovative techniques for diagnosing and treating corneal and external eye diseases.

Table of Contents

1 Corneal Slit Lamp Techniques

2 Diseases of the Lid: Anatomic Abnormalities

3 Diseases of the Lid: Tumors

4 Diseases of the Lid: Inflammatory (Blepharitis), Immunologic, Infectious, and Traumatic

5 Disorders of Tear Production and the Lacrimal System

6 Conjunctival Disease: Tumors and Anatomic Abnormalities

7 Conjunctivitis

8 Normal Anatomy and Developmental Abnormalities of the Cornea

9 Corneal Manifestations of Systemic Disease and Therapy

10 Lid, Conjunctival, and Corneal Manifestations of Chemical and Biological Warfare

11 Corneal Dystrophies, Ectatic Disorders, and Degenerations

12 Corneal Infections

13 Interstitial Keratitis

14 Noninfectious Keratopathy

15 Immunologic Disorders of the Cornea

16 Corneal Trauma

17 Contact Lens Complications

18 Disorders of the Sclera

19 Iris Tumors

20 Anterior Uveitis

21 Penetrating Keratoplasty

22 Deep Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (DALK)

23 Endothelial Keratoplasty

24 Therapeutic and Reconstructive Procedures

25 Refractive Surgery

Details

No. of pages:
378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Author

Jay Krachmer

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Chairman (retired), Department of Ophthalmology, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, MN, USA Professor and Chair

David A Palay

Affiliations and Expertise

David A Palay MD Associate Clinical Professor Department of Ophthalmology Emory University Atlanta, GA USA

