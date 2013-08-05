Cornea Atlas
3rd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Get an unprecedented view of corneal disease with Cornea Atlas by Jay H. Krachmer, MD and David A. Palay, MD. Hailed as the sharpest, most accurate collection of corneal images available, it is the only atlas that offers such an easy-to-understand, up-to-date review of clinical presentations and surgical techniques for all corneal and external eye disorders."I have decided that I am going to buy this book for every rotating ophthalmology resident and give it to them to read and study (and keep) at the beginning of their cornea rotation!"
Reviewed by: Dr David Heidemann, March 2015
Key Features
- Sharpen your diagnostic and surgical skills for all corneal and external eye disorders - including tumors, dystrophic and degenerative disorders, inflammatory diseases, corneal manifestations of systemic disease, traumatic injuries, and therapeutic and reconstructive surgical procedures.
- Rely on the expertise of internationally renowned ophthalmologists who have developed many innovative techniques for diagnosing and treating corneal and external eye diseases.
Table of Contents
1 Corneal Slit Lamp Techniques
2 Diseases of the Lid: Anatomic Abnormalities
3 Diseases of the Lid: Tumors
4 Diseases of the Lid: Inflammatory (Blepharitis), Immunologic, Infectious, and Traumatic
5 Disorders of Tear Production and the Lacrimal System
6 Conjunctival Disease: Tumors and Anatomic Abnormalities
7 Conjunctivitis
8 Normal Anatomy and Developmental Abnormalities of the Cornea
9 Corneal Manifestations of Systemic Disease and Therapy
10 Lid, Conjunctival, and Corneal Manifestations of Chemical and Biological Warfare
11 Corneal Dystrophies, Ectatic Disorders, and Degenerations
12 Corneal Infections
13 Interstitial Keratitis
14 Noninfectious Keratopathy
15 Immunologic Disorders of the Cornea
16 Corneal Trauma
17 Contact Lens Complications
18 Disorders of the Sclera
19 Iris Tumors
20 Anterior Uveitis
21 Penetrating Keratoplasty
22 Deep Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (DALK)
23 Endothelial Keratoplasty
24 Therapeutic and Reconstructive Procedures
25 Refractive Surgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 5th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455750054
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247412
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455740604
About the Author
Jay Krachmer
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Chairman (retired), Department of Ophthalmology, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, MN, USA Professor and Chair
David A Palay
Affiliations and Expertise
David A Palay MD Associate Clinical Professor Department of Ophthalmology Emory University Atlanta, GA USA