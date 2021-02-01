Cornea, 2-Volume Set - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323672405

Cornea, 2-Volume Set

5th Edition

Authors: Mark Mannis Edward Holland
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323672405
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The only reference available that synthesizes this vast subspecialty into a single trustworthy resource, Cornea, 5th Edition, provides state-of-the-art coverage of the expanding range of contemporary corneal surgery, new diagnostic and imaging technologies, and medical management of corneal and external disease as well as ocular surface disease. Drs. Mark J. Mannis, Edward J. Holland, and a team of more than 200 global experts keep you up to date with both common and more obscure diseases and disorders and the best route to effective treatment and management, making this two-volume text a must-have resource for residents and fellows, general ophthalmologists, and seasoned cornea specialists. 

Details

No. of pages:
2016
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323672405

About the Authors

Mark Mannis

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology and Vision Science, UC Davis Health System Eye Center, University of California, Davis, Sacramento, CA, USA

Edward Holland

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Cincinnati, Director of Cornea Service, Cincinnati Eye Institute, Cincinnati, OH, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.