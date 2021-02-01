Cornea, 2-Volume Set
5th Edition
The only reference available that synthesizes this vast subspecialty into a single trustworthy resource, Cornea, 5th Edition, provides state-of-the-art coverage of the expanding range of contemporary corneal surgery, new diagnostic and imaging technologies, and medical management of corneal and external disease as well as ocular surface disease. Drs. Mark J. Mannis, Edward J. Holland, and a team of more than 200 global experts keep you up to date with both common and more obscure diseases and disorders and the best route to effective treatment and management, making this two-volume text a must-have resource for residents and fellows, general ophthalmologists, and seasoned cornea specialists.
- No. of pages:
- 2016
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323672405
Mark Mannis
Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology and Vision Science, UC Davis Health System Eye Center, University of California, Davis, Sacramento, CA, USA
Edward Holland
Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Cincinnati, Director of Cornea Service, Cincinnati Eye Institute, Cincinnati, OH, USA
