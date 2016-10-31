Cornea, 2-Volume Set
4th Edition
Description
Highly praised in its first three editions, Cornea has become a market-leading cornerstone text and the immediate go-to resource for anyone working in this hugely popular and evolving sub-specialty. Offered over two volumes and featuring the knowledge of over 200 experts worldwide, it presents state-of-the-art coverage of the expanding range of contemporary corneal surgery, new diagnostic technology, and medical management of corneal and external disease as well as ocular surface disease. This updated edition includes 20 brand-new chapters and 60 video clips, while an enhanced focus on images provides key visual guidance in this challenging field.
Key Features
Exceptionally clear illustrations, diagnostic images, and step-by-step surgical photographs offer superb visual guidance.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2016
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 31st October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323357593
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323357586
About the Author
Mark Mannis
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology and Vision Science, UC Davis Health System Eye Center, University of California, Davis, Sacramento, CA, USA
Edward Holland
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Cincinnati, Director of Cornea Service, Cincinnati Eye Institute, Cincinnati, OH, USA