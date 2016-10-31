Cornea, 2-Volume Set - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323357579, 9780323357593

Cornea, 2-Volume Set

4th Edition

Authors: Mark Mannis Edward Holland
eBook ISBN: 9780323357593
eBook ISBN: 9780323357586
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st October 2016
Page Count: 2016
Description

Highly praised in its first three editions, Cornea has become a market-leading cornerstone text and the immediate go-to resource for anyone working in this hugely popular and evolving sub-specialty. Offered over two volumes and featuring the knowledge of over 200 experts worldwide, it presents state-of-the-art coverage of the expanding range of contemporary corneal surgery, new diagnostic technology, and medical management of corneal and external disease as well as ocular surface disease. This updated edition includes 20 brand-new chapters and 60 video clips, while an enhanced focus on images provides key visual guidance in this challenging field.

Key Features

  • Exceptionally clear illustrations, diagnostic images, and step-by-step surgical photographs offer superb visual guidance.

Details

No. of pages:
2016
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323357593
eBook ISBN:
9780323357586

About the Author

Mark Mannis

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology and Vision Science, UC Davis Health System Eye Center, University of California, Davis, Sacramento, CA, USA

Edward Holland

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Cincinnati, Director of Cornea Service, Cincinnati Eye Institute, Cincinnati, OH, USA

