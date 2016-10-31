Cornea, 2-Volume Set

Highly praised in its first three editions, Cornea has become a market-leading cornerstone text and the immediate go-to resource for anyone working in this hugely popular and evolving sub-specialty. Offered over two volumes and featuring the knowledge of over 200 experts worldwide, it presents state-of-the-art coverage of the expanding range of contemporary corneal surgery, new diagnostic technology, and medical management of corneal and external disease as well as ocular surface disease. This updated edition includes 20 brand-new chapters and 60 video clips, while an enhanced focus on images provides key visual guidance in this challenging field.