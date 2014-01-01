Corn and Grain Sorghum Comparison
1st Edition
All Things Considered
Description
Corn and grain sorghum (Sorghum bicolor subsp. bicolor L) are among the top cereal crops world wide, and both are key for global food security. Similarities between the two crops, particularly their adaptation for warm-season grain production, pose an opportunity for comparisons to inform appropriate cropping decisions. This book provides a comprehensive review of the similarities and differences between corn and grain sorghum. It compares corn and sorghum crops in areas such as morphology, physiology, phenology, yield, resource use and efficiency, and impact of both crops in different cropping systems.
Producers, researchers and extension agents in search of reliable scientific information will find this in-depth comparison of crops with potential fit in dryland and irrigations cropping systems particularly valuable.
Key Features
- Presents a wide range of points of comparison
- Offers important insights for crop decision making
Readership
Researchers, producers, policy makers, students, and crop commissions
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Corn and Grain Sorghum Morphology, Physiology, and Phenology
2.1 Morphology
2.2 Physiology
2.3 Phenology
Chapter 3. Corn and Grain Sorghum Historical Yield, Area, and Price Trends
3.1 Analytical Procedures
3.2 Harvested Area
3.3 Grain Yield
3.4 Prices of Corn and Sorghum, 1949–2011
Chapter 4. Corn and Grain Sorghum Yield Trend Since the Beginning of Hybrid Technology
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Corn from 1939 to 2009
4.3 Grain Sorghum from 1957 to 2009
4.4 Conclusion
Chapter 5. Yield Distribution and Functions for Corn and Grain Sorghum
5.1 Data Assembly and Analytical Steps
5.2 General Yield Distribution
5.3 Partitioning Sources of Variability
5.4 Environment Comparison
5.5 Corn and Grain Sorghum Yield Models
Chapter 6. Resource (Land, Water, Nutrient, and Pesticide) Use and Efficiency of Corn and Sorghum
6.1 Land Use Efficiency (Yield)
6.2 Water Requirements and Water Use Efficiency
6.3 Fertilizer Requirements and Fertilizer Use Efficiency
6.4 Pesticide Requirements and Use Efficiency
6.5 Preliminary Economic Considerations (General Resource Use Efficiency)
Chapter 7. Rotation Effects of Corn and Sorghum in Cropping Systems
7.1 Analytical Approach
7.2 Survey of Common Rotations and Factors Affecting Crop Sequencing Decisions
7.3 Analysis of Rotation Studies
7.4 Analysis of Crop Sequencing Relative to Crop Water Use and Optimum Planting and Harvest Dates
Chapter 8. General Summary
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 1st January 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003954
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128001127
About the Author
Yared Assefa
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Agronomy, Kansas State University, Manhattan, USA
Kraig Roozeboom
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Agronomy, Kansas State University, Manhattan, USA
Curtis Thompson
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Agronomy, Kansas State University, Manhattan, USA
Alan Schlegel
Affiliations and Expertise
SW Research Extension Center, Tribune, KS, USA
Loyd Stone
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept.of Agronmony, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS, USA
Jane Lingenfelser
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Agronmony, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS, USA
Reviews
"Agronomists…compare the two grass grain crops across a number of characteristics, among them key morphological, physiological, and developmental characteristics; historical trends for yield, harvested area, and price; yield distribution and major factors responsible for yield variability; and land, water, nutrient, and pesticide use and use efficiencies."--ProtoView.com, April 2014