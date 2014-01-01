Corn and Grain Sorghum Comparison - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128001127, 9780128003954

Corn and Grain Sorghum Comparison

1st Edition

All Things Considered

Authors: Yared Assefa Kraig Roozeboom Curtis Thompson Alan Schlegel Loyd Stone Jane Lingenfelser
eBook ISBN: 9780128003954
Paperback ISBN: 9780128001127
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2014
Page Count: 128
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
27.99
23.79
39.95
33.96
42.68
36.28
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
39.95
33.96
24.99
21.24
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Corn and grain sorghum (Sorghum bicolor subsp. bicolor L) are among the top cereal crops world wide, and both are key for global food security. Similarities between the two crops, particularly their adaptation for warm-season grain production, pose an opportunity for comparisons to inform appropriate cropping decisions. This book provides a comprehensive review of the similarities and differences between corn and grain sorghum. It compares corn and sorghum crops in areas such as morphology, physiology, phenology, yield, resource use and efficiency, and impact of both crops in different cropping systems.

Producers, researchers and extension agents in search of reliable scientific information will find this in-depth comparison of crops with potential fit in dryland and irrigations cropping systems particularly valuable.

 

Key Features

  • Presents a wide range of points of comparison

  • Offers important insights for crop decision making

 

Readership

Researchers, producers, policy makers, students, and crop commissions

Table of Contents

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Corn and Grain Sorghum Morphology, Physiology, and Phenology

2.1 Morphology

2.2 Physiology

2.3 Phenology

Chapter 3. Corn and Grain Sorghum Historical Yield, Area, and Price Trends

3.1 Analytical Procedures

3.2 Harvested Area

3.3 Grain Yield

3.4 Prices of Corn and Sorghum, 1949–2011

Chapter 4. Corn and Grain Sorghum Yield Trend Since the Beginning of Hybrid Technology

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Corn from 1939 to 2009

4.3 Grain Sorghum from 1957 to 2009

4.4 Conclusion

Chapter 5. Yield Distribution and Functions for Corn and Grain Sorghum

5.1 Data Assembly and Analytical Steps

5.2 General Yield Distribution

5.3 Partitioning Sources of Variability

5.4 Environment Comparison

5.5 Corn and Grain Sorghum Yield Models

Chapter 6. Resource (Land, Water, Nutrient, and Pesticide) Use and Efficiency of Corn and Sorghum

6.1 Land Use Efficiency (Yield)

6.2 Water Requirements and Water Use Efficiency

6.3 Fertilizer Requirements and Fertilizer Use Efficiency

6.4 Pesticide Requirements and Use Efficiency

6.5 Preliminary Economic Considerations (General Resource Use Efficiency)

Chapter 7. Rotation Effects of Corn and Sorghum in Cropping Systems

7.1 Analytical Approach

7.2 Survey of Common Rotations and Factors Affecting Crop Sequencing Decisions

7.3 Analysis of Rotation Studies

7.4 Analysis of Crop Sequencing Relative to Crop Water Use and Optimum Planting and Harvest Dates

Chapter 8. General Summary

References

Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128003954
Paperback ISBN:
9780128001127

About the Author

Yared Assefa

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Agronomy, Kansas State University, Manhattan, USA

Kraig Roozeboom

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Agronomy, Kansas State University, Manhattan, USA

Curtis Thompson

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Agronomy, Kansas State University, Manhattan, USA

Alan Schlegel

Affiliations and Expertise

SW Research Extension Center, Tribune, KS, USA

Loyd Stone

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept.of Agronmony, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS, USA

Jane Lingenfelser

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Agronmony, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS, USA

Reviews

"Agronomists…compare the two grass grain crops across a number of characteristics, among them key morphological, physiological, and developmental characteristics; historical trends for yield, harvested area, and price; yield distribution and major factors responsible for yield variability; and land, water, nutrient, and pesticide use and use efficiencies."--ProtoView.com, April 2014

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.