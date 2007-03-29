Cork: Biology, Production and Uses
1st Edition
Description
This comprehensive book describes cork as a natural product, as an industrial raw-materials, and as a wine bottle closure. From its formation in the outer bark of the cork oak tree to the properties that are of relevance to its use, cork is presented and explained including its physical and mechanical properties.
The industrial processing of cork from post-harvest procedures to the production of cork agglomerates and composites is described.
Intended as a reference book, this is the ideal compilation of scientific knowledge on state-of-the-art cork production and use.
Key Features
- Presents comprehensive coverage from cork formation to post-harvest procedures
- Explains the physical properties, mechanical properties and quality of cork
- Addresses topics of interest for those in food science, agriculture and forestry
Readership
Both academic and professional readers in biology, chemistry, and materials science as related to food science, forest and forest products science
Table of Contents
Introduction Part I: Cork Biology Ch. 1: The Formation and Growth of Cork Ch. 2: The Structure of Cork Ch. 3: The Chemical Composition of Cork Part II: Cork Production Ch. 4: The Cork Oak Ch. 5: The Extraction of Cork Ch. 6: The Management of Cork Production Ch. 7: The Sustainability of Cork Oak Forests Part III: Cork Properties Ch. 8: Macroscopic Appearance and Quality Ch. 9: Physical Properties and Moisture Relations Ch.10: Mechanical Properties Part IV: Cork Processing and Products Ch.11: Post-Harvest Processing Ch.12: Products of Natural Cork Ch.13: Cork Agglomerates and Composites Part V: Wine and Corks Ch.14: Bottling and Types of Cork Stoppers Ch.15: The Quality of Cork Stoppers Ch.16: Wine and Cork References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 29th March 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080476865
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444529671
About the Editor
Helena Pereira
Affiliations and Expertise
Forest Research Centre, Technical University of Lisbon, Instituto Superior de Agronomia, Portugal