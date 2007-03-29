Cork: Biology, Production and Uses

This comprehensive book describes cork as a natural product, as an industrial raw-materials, and as a wine bottle closure. From its formation in the outer bark of the cork oak tree to the properties that are of relevance to its use, cork is presented and explained including its physical and mechanical properties.

The industrial processing of cork from post-harvest procedures to the production of cork agglomerates and composites is described.

Intended as a reference book, this is the ideal compilation of scientific knowledge on state-of-the-art cork production and use.