Cork and the Cork Tree
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology: Botany, Vol. 4
Cork and the Cork Tree, Volume 4 provides the important general information about cork based on the author's 30 years of experience with cork, cork trees, and the cork industry. This book is organized into two main parts encompassing 15 chapters that specifically cover the planting and growing cork trees in the United States through the McManus Cork Project. This book presents first a brief history of cork, cork products, and the cork industry. The subsequent chapters deal with the geographical distribution, a description of the tree, its cultivation and the harvesting of the cork bark. These topics are followed by discussions on the botanical aspects of the cork tree, the characteristics of the tree, and the methods of its culture, as well as the physic-chemical properties of the cork. The concluding chapters focus on the manufacture and applications of cork products. This book will be of value to chemists and cork manufacturers.
Table of Contents
Part I. Cork and Cork Products
Chapter I. Introduction and History
The Source of Cork
Habitat and Distribution
Historical Review
Early Uses
Chapter II. The Cork Tree
Botanical Characteristics
Growth and Cultivation
Culture and Harvesting
Chapter III. Structure and Physical Properties
Cellular Structure
Photomicrograph
Physical Characteristics: Low Density, Compressibility, Resilience, Moisture and Liquid Resistance, Low Specific Gravity, Low Thermal Conductivity, Vibration Absorbency, Frictional Properties, Acoustical Qualities
Chapter IV. Chemical Composition
The Stability of Cork
Early Researches
Later Investigations
Organic Compounds in Cork
Elements Found in Cork Ash
Percentage Composition of Cork
Inorganic Constituents
Commercial Aspects
Chapter V. Manufacture of Natural Cork Articles
Cork Stoppers, Punching and Processing
Crown Liners
Life Preservers
Floats and Buoys
Sporting Goods
Miscellaneous
Chapter VI. Composition Cork
Development of Composition Cork
Physical Characteristics
Chemical Properties
Manufacturing Processes
Applications
Chapter VII. Corkboard
The Nature of Corkboard
Manufacturing Processes
Physical Qualities: Low Thermal Conductivity, Sound Absorption, Vibration Absorption
Applications
Chapter VIII. Miscellaneous Cork Products
Cork Tile
Shoe Products
Friction Rolls
Polishing Wheels
Novelties and Other Items
Chapter IX. Production and Trade Data
Cork Production for 1930 to 1958
United States Imports of Raw Cork, 1900 to 1958
Value of Manufactured Cork Products in United States, 1900 to 1958
Miscellaneous Data
Part II. Cork Culture in the United States
Chapter X. Early Cork Oak Plantings in the United States
John Bartram's Diary
Thomas Jefferson's Efforts
Plantings by the Federal Government
Other Plantings
Mature Cork Trees in 1929
Chapter XI. McManus Cork Project
Nature and Scope of the Cork Project
Cooperating Agencies
Organization and Operation
Chapter XII. Achievements of the McManus Cork Project
Acorn Distribution by Years
Cork Stripped each Year
Special Plantings
Research Activities
Chapter XIII. Potential Cork Areas in the United States
States in Potential Cork Area
Discussion of Rainfall, Temperature and Soil
Map of Potential Area in the United States
Chapter XIV. Propagation of Cork Trees
Selection and Preparation of Planting Locations
Directions for Planting Cork Acorns
Directions for Planting Cork Seedlings
Care of Young Trees
Chapter XV. Future Trends
Literature Cited
Index
