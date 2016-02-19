Cork and the Cork Tree - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213194, 9781483226620

Cork and the Cork Tree

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology: Botany, Vol. 4

Authors: Giles B. Cooke
Editors: R. C. Rollins G. Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9781483226620
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 136
Description

Cork and the Cork Tree, Volume 4 provides the important general information about cork based on the author's 30 years of experience with cork, cork trees, and the cork industry. This book is organized into two main parts encompassing 15 chapters that specifically cover the planting and growing cork trees in the United States through the McManus Cork Project. This book presents first a brief history of cork, cork products, and the cork industry. The subsequent chapters deal with the geographical distribution, a description of the tree, its cultivation and the harvesting of the cork bark. These topics are followed by discussions on the botanical aspects of the cork tree, the characteristics of the tree, and the methods of its culture, as well as the physic-chemical properties of the cork. The concluding chapters focus on the manufacture and applications of cork products. This book will be of value to chemists and cork manufacturers.

Table of Contents


Part I. Cork and Cork Products

Chapter I. Introduction and History

The Source of Cork

Habitat and Distribution

Historical Review

Early Uses

Chapter II. The Cork Tree

Botanical Characteristics

Growth and Cultivation

Culture and Harvesting

Chapter III. Structure and Physical Properties

Cellular Structure

Photomicrograph

Physical Characteristics: Low Density, Compressibility, Resilience, Moisture and Liquid Resistance, Low Specific Gravity, Low Thermal Conductivity, Vibration Absorbency, Frictional Properties, Acoustical Qualities

Chapter IV. Chemical Composition

The Stability of Cork

Early Researches

Later Investigations

Organic Compounds in Cork

Elements Found in Cork Ash

Percentage Composition of Cork

Inorganic Constituents

Commercial Aspects

Chapter V. Manufacture of Natural Cork Articles

Cork Stoppers, Punching and Processing

Crown Liners

Life Preservers

Floats and Buoys

Sporting Goods

Miscellaneous

Chapter VI. Composition Cork

Development of Composition Cork

Physical Characteristics

Chemical Properties

Manufacturing Processes

Applications

Chapter VII. Corkboard

The Nature of Corkboard

Manufacturing Processes

Physical Qualities: Low Thermal Conductivity, Sound Absorption, Vibration Absorption

Applications

Chapter VIII. Miscellaneous Cork Products

Cork Tile

Shoe Products

Friction Rolls

Polishing Wheels

Novelties and Other Items

Chapter IX. Production and Trade Data

Cork Production for 1930 to 1958

United States Imports of Raw Cork, 1900 to 1958

Value of Manufactured Cork Products in United States, 1900 to 1958

Miscellaneous Data

Part II. Cork Culture in the United States

Chapter X. Early Cork Oak Plantings in the United States

John Bartram's Diary

Thomas Jefferson's Efforts

Plantings by the Federal Government

Other Plantings

Mature Cork Trees in 1929

Chapter XI. McManus Cork Project

Nature and Scope of the Cork Project

Cooperating Agencies

Organization and Operation

Chapter XII. Achievements of the McManus Cork Project

Acorn Distribution by Years

Cork Stripped each Year

Special Plantings

Research Activities

Chapter XIII. Potential Cork Areas in the United States

States in Potential Cork Area

Discussion of Rainfall, Temperature and Soil

Map of Potential Area in the United States

Chapter XIV. Propagation of Cork Trees

Selection and Preparation of Planting Locations

Directions for Planting Cork Acorns

Directions for Planting Cork Seedlings

Care of Young Trees

Chapter XV. Future Trends

Literature Cited

Index

About the Author

Giles B. Cooke

About the Editor

R. C. Rollins

G. Taylor

