Core Topics in General & Emergency Surgery - Print and E-Book - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702049644, 9780702057076

Core Topics in General & Emergency Surgery - Print and E-Book

5th Edition

A Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice

Editors: Simon Paterson-Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780702057076
eBook ISBN: 9780702049729
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 2nd August 2013
Page Count: 392
Table of Contents

• Evidence-based practice in surgery
• Outcomes and health economic issues in surgery
• Day case surgery
• Abdominal hernias
• Organisation of emergency general surgical services and the early assessment and investigation of the acute abdomen
• Perforations of the upper gastrointestinal tract
• Acute non-variceal upper gastrointestinal bleeding
• Pancreaticobiliary emergencies
• Acute conditions of the small bowel and appendix
• Colonic emergencies
• Anorectal emergencies
• Paediatric surgical emergencies
• Abdominal trauma
• Venous thromboembolism: prevention, diagnosis and treatment
• Patient assessment and surgical risk
• Perioperative and intensive care management of the surgical patient
• Surgical nutrition
• Abdominal sepsis and abdominal compartment syndrome

• Complications of bariatric surgery presenting to the general surgeon

Index

Description

Core Topics in General & Emergency Surgery meets the needs of surgeons in higher training and practising consultants for a contemporary and evidence-based account of this sub-specialty that is relevant to their general surgical practice. It is a practical reference source incorporating the most current information on recent developments, management issues and operative procedures. The text is thoroughly referenced and supported by evidence-based recommendations wherever possible, distinguishing between strong evidence to support a conclusion, and evidence suggesting that a recommendation can be reached on the balance of probabilities.

This is a title in the Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series whose eight volumes are an established and highly regarded source of information for the specialist general surgeon.

Key Features

  • The Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series provides a current and concise summary of the key topics within each major surgical sub-specialty.

  • Each volume highlights evidence-based practice both in the text and within the extensive list of references at the end of every chapter.

  • Purchase of a print book also includes a downloadable version of the eBook.

Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702057076
eBook ISBN:
9780702049729

About the Editors

Simon Paterson-Brown Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, Clinical Surgery, The University of Edinburgh; Consultant General and Upper Gastrointestinal Surgeon, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

