Core Topics in General & Emergency Surgery - Print and E-Book
5th Edition
A Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice
Table of Contents
• Evidence-based practice in surgery
• Outcomes and health economic issues in surgery
• Day case surgery
• Abdominal hernias
• Organisation of emergency general surgical services and the early assessment and investigation of the acute abdomen
• Perforations of the upper gastrointestinal tract
• Acute non-variceal upper gastrointestinal bleeding
• Pancreaticobiliary emergencies
• Acute conditions of the small bowel and appendix
• Colonic emergencies
• Anorectal emergencies
• Paediatric surgical emergencies
• Abdominal trauma
• Venous thromboembolism: prevention, diagnosis and treatment
• Patient assessment and surgical risk
• Perioperative and intensive care management of the surgical patient
• Surgical nutrition
• Abdominal sepsis and abdominal compartment syndrome
• Complications of bariatric surgery presenting to the general surgeon
Index
Description
Core Topics in General & Emergency Surgery meets the needs of surgeons in higher training and practising consultants for a contemporary and evidence-based account of this sub-specialty that is relevant to their general surgical practice. It is a practical reference source incorporating the most current information on recent developments, management issues and operative procedures. The text is thoroughly referenced and supported by evidence-based recommendations wherever possible, distinguishing between strong evidence to support a conclusion, and evidence suggesting that a recommendation can be reached on the balance of probabilities.
This is a title in the Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series whose eight volumes are an established and highly regarded source of information for the specialist general surgeon.
Key Features
- The Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series provides a current and concise summary of the key topics within each major surgical sub-specialty.
- Each volume highlights evidence-based practice both in the text and within the extensive list of references at the end of every chapter.
- Purchase of a print book also includes a downloadable version of the eBook.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2013
- Published:
- 2nd August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057076
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049729
About the Editors
Simon Paterson-Brown Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, Clinical Surgery, The University of Edinburgh; Consultant General and Upper Gastrointestinal Surgeon, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK