Core Techniques in Operative Neurosurgery
1st Edition
Description
Core Techniques in Operative Neurosurgery provides step-by-step guidance to help you effectively manage the full range of cranial and spinal neurosurgical disorders. Drs. Rahul Jandial, Paul McCormick, and Peter Black offer their expertise and experience in consistent chapters that cover the indications and contraindications, pitfalls, tips and tricks, and more for each procedure. With access to the full text and procedural videos online at www.expertconsult.com, you’ll have everything you need to minimize risk and get the best results.
Key Features
- Master each technique by watching step-by-step videos online at www.expertconsult.com, and access the book’s complete text and illustrations.
- Find information easily with consistent chapters that include indications and contraindications, common pitfalls, bailout options, and tips and tricks from the experts for each procedure.
- Apply the expertise and experience of the world’s leading authorities in the field of neurosurgery.
Table of Contents
PART ONE CRANIAL
Section 1 GENERAL
1 Pterional (Frontosphenotemporal) Craniotomy
2 Occipital Craniotomy
3 Temporal and Frontotemporal Craniotomy
4 Subtemporal (Intradural and Extradural) Craniotomy
5 Suboccipital Craniotomy
6 Extended Retrosigmoid Craniotomy
7 Presigmoid Approaches to Posterior Fossa: Translabyrinthine and Transcochlear
8 Transcallosal Approach
9 Transnasal Transsphenoidal Approach to Sellar and Suprasellar Lesions
10 Supracerebellar Infratentorial Approach
11 Occipital Transtentorial Approach
12 Trauma Flap: Decompressive Hemicraniectomy
13 Parasagittal Approach
14 Supraorbital (Keyhole) Craniotomy with Optional Orbital Osteotomy
Section 2 SKULL BASE
15 Frontotemporal Craniotomy with Orbitozygomatic Osteotomy
16 Subfrontal and Bifrontal Craniotomies with or without Orbital Osteotomy
17 Far-Lateral Suboccipital Approach
18 Temporopolar (Half-and-Half) Approach to the Basilar Artery and the Retrosellar Space
19 Middle Fossa Craniotomy and Approach to the Internal Auditory Canal or Petrous Apex
20 Retrolabyrinthine Approach
Section 3 VASCULAR
21 Pterional Craniotomy for Anterior Communicating Artery Aneurysm Clipping
22 Pterional Craniotomy for Posterior Communicating Artery Aneurysm Clipping
23 Paraclinoid Carotid Artery Aneurysms
24 Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms: Pterional (Frontotemporal) Craniotomy for Clipping
25 Paramedian Craniotomy and Unilateral Anterior Interhemispheric Approach for Clipping of Distal
Anterior Cerebral Artery Aneurysm
26 Vertebral Artery Aneurysms: Far-Lateral Suboccipital Approach for Clipping
27 Basilar Artery Aneurysm: Orbitozygomatic Craniotomy for Clipping
28 Craniotomy for Resection of Intracranial Cortical Arteriovenous Malformation
29 Subcortical Arteriovenous Malformations: Corpus Callosum, Lateral Ventricle, Thalamus, and Basal Ganglia
30 Cranial Dural Arteriovenous Fistula Disconnection
31 Cavernous Malformations
32 Superficial Temporal Artery—Middle Cerebral Artery Bypass
33 Extracranial-Intracranial High-Flow Bypass
34 Open Evacuation of Intracerebral Hematoma
35 Image-Guided Catheter Evacuation and Thrombolysis for Intracerebral Hematoma
Section 4 FUNCTIONAL
36 Anteromedial Temporal Lobe Resection
37 Selective Amygdalohippocampectomy
38 Seizure Focus Monitor Placement
39 Awake Craniotomy
40 Corpus Callosotomy (Anterior and Complete)
41 Thalamotomy and Pallidotomy
42 Deep Brain Stimulation
43 Motor Cortex Stimulator Placement
44 Occipital and Supraorbital Nerve Stimulator Placement
Section 5 OTHER
45 Cranioplasty (Autogenous, Cadaveric, and Alloplastic)
46 Endoscopic Transsphenoidal Approach
47 Endoscopic Colloid Cyst Removal
48 Encephalocele Repair
49 Craniosynostosis: Frontoorbital Advancement and Cranial Vault Reshaping (Open and Endoscopic)
50 Arachnoid Cyst Fenestration
51 Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomy
52 Insertion of Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt
PART TWO SPINAL
Section 6 CERVICAL
53 Anterior C1-2 Fixation
54 Transarticular Screws for C1-2 Fixation
55 C1-2 Posterior Cervical Fusion
56 Occipitocervical Fusion
57 Transoral Odontoidectomy
58 Odontoid Screw Fixation
59 Anterior Cervical Diskectomy
60 Anterior Cervical Corpectomy and Fusion
61 Cervical Laminectomy and Laminoplasty
62 Lateral Mass Fixation
63 Posterior Cervicothoracic Osteotomy
Section 7 THORACIC
64 Thoracic Diskectomy—Transthoracic Approach
65 Thoracic Corpectomy—Anterior Approach
66 Costotransversectomy
67 Thoracic Transpedicular Corpectomy
68 Smith-Petersen Osteotomy
69 Thoracic Pedicle Screws
Section 8 LUMBOSACRAL
70 Lumbar Laminectomy
71 Lumbar Microdiskectomy
72 Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion
73 Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion
74 Transforaminal Lumber Interbody Fusion
75 Anterior Lumbar Corpectomy
76 Pedicle Subtraction Osteotomy
77 Lumbar Disk Arthroplasty
78 Pelvic Fixation
79 Partial Sacrectomy
Section 9 MINIMALLY INVASIVE SPINE
80 Minimally Invasive C1-2 Fusion
81 Lumbar Microdiskectomy
82 Minimally Invasive Thoracic Corpectomy
83 Thoracoscopic Diskectomy
84 Percutaneous Pedicle Screw Placement
85 TranS1 Sacral
86 Minimally Invasive Direct Lateral Transpsoas Interbody Fusion
Section 10 OTHER
87 Spinal Cord Arteriovenous Malformations
88 Surgical Management of Spinal Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas
89 Intramedullary Spinal Cord Cavernous Malformation
90 Spinal Cord Stimulator
91 Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy
92 Primary Myelomeningocele Closure
93 Tethered Cord Release
94 Exploration for Injury to an Infant’s Brachial Plexus
95 Ulnar Nerve Release
96 Open Carpal Tunnel Release
97 Intradural Nerve Sheath Tumors
98 Intradural Tumor—Meningioma
99 Intramedullary Glioma
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 11th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437737721
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247139
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437709070
About the Author
Rahul Jandial
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Division of Neurosurgery, City of Hope Cancer Center, Los Angeles, California, USA.
Paul McCormick
Affiliations and Expertise
Herbert & Linda Gallen Professor of Neurological Surgery, Director, Spine Center, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY, USA.
Peter Black
Affiliations and Expertise
Founding Chair, Department of Neurosurgery, Franc D. Ingraham Professor of Neurosurgery, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital Department of Neurosurgery, Boston, MA, USA.