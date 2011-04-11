Core Techniques in Operative Neurosurgery provides step-by-step guidance to help you effectively manage the full range of cranial and spinal neurosurgical disorders. Drs. Rahul Jandial, Paul McCormick, and Peter Black offer their expertise and experience in consistent chapters that cover the indications and contraindications, pitfalls, tips and tricks, and more for each procedure. With access to the full text and procedural videos online at www.expertconsult.com, you’ll have everything you need to minimize risk and get the best results.