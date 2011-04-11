Core Techniques in Operative Neurosurgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437709070, 9781437737721

Core Techniques in Operative Neurosurgery

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Rahul Jandial Paul McCormick Peter Black
eBook ISBN: 9781437737721
eBook ISBN: 9780323247139
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437709070
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th April 2011
Page Count: 736
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Core Techniques in Operative Neurosurgery provides step-by-step guidance to help you effectively manage the full range of cranial and spinal neurosurgical disorders. Drs. Rahul Jandial, Paul McCormick, and Peter Black offer their expertise and experience in consistent chapters that cover the indications and contraindications, pitfalls, tips and tricks, and more for each procedure. With access to the full text and procedural videos online at www.expertconsult.com, you’ll have everything you need to minimize risk and get the best results.

Key Features

  • Master each technique by watching step-by-step videos online at www.expertconsult.com, and access the book’s complete text and illustrations.

  • Find information easily with consistent chapters that include indications and contraindications, common pitfalls, bailout options, and tips and tricks from the experts for each procedure.

  • Apply the expertise and experience of the world’s leading authorities in the field of neurosurgery.

Table of Contents

PART ONE CRANIAL

Section 1 GENERAL

1 Pterional (Frontosphenotemporal) Craniotomy

2 Occipital Craniotomy

3 Temporal and Frontotemporal Craniotomy

4 Subtemporal (Intradural and Extradural) Craniotomy

5 Suboccipital Craniotomy

6 Extended Retrosigmoid Craniotomy

7 Presigmoid Approaches to Posterior Fossa: Translabyrinthine and Transcochlear

8 Transcallosal Approach

9 Transnasal Transsphenoidal Approach to Sellar and Suprasellar Lesions

10 Supracerebellar Infratentorial Approach

11 Occipital Transtentorial Approach

12 Trauma Flap: Decompressive Hemicraniectomy

13 Parasagittal Approach

14 Supraorbital (Keyhole) Craniotomy with Optional Orbital Osteotomy

Section 2 SKULL BASE

15 Frontotemporal Craniotomy with Orbitozygomatic Osteotomy

16 Subfrontal and Bifrontal Craniotomies with or without Orbital Osteotomy

17 Far-Lateral Suboccipital Approach

18 Temporopolar (Half-and-Half) Approach to the Basilar Artery and the Retrosellar Space

19 Middle Fossa Craniotomy and Approach to the Internal Auditory Canal or Petrous Apex

20 Retrolabyrinthine Approach

Section 3 VASCULAR

21 Pterional Craniotomy for Anterior Communicating Artery Aneurysm Clipping

22 Pterional Craniotomy for Posterior Communicating Artery Aneurysm Clipping

23 Paraclinoid Carotid Artery Aneurysms

24 Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms: Pterional (Frontotemporal) Craniotomy for Clipping

25 Paramedian Craniotomy and Unilateral Anterior Interhemispheric Approach for Clipping of Distal

Anterior Cerebral Artery Aneurysm

26 Vertebral Artery Aneurysms: Far-Lateral Suboccipital Approach for Clipping

27 Basilar Artery Aneurysm: Orbitozygomatic Craniotomy for Clipping

28 Craniotomy for Resection of Intracranial Cortical Arteriovenous Malformation

29 Subcortical Arteriovenous Malformations: Corpus Callosum, Lateral Ventricle, Thalamus, and Basal Ganglia

30 Cranial Dural Arteriovenous Fistula Disconnection

31 Cavernous Malformations

32 Superficial Temporal Artery—Middle Cerebral Artery Bypass

33 Extracranial-Intracranial High-Flow Bypass

34 Open Evacuation of Intracerebral Hematoma

35 Image-Guided Catheter Evacuation and Thrombolysis for Intracerebral Hematoma

Section 4 FUNCTIONAL

36 Anteromedial Temporal Lobe Resection

37 Selective Amygdalohippocampectomy

38 Seizure Focus Monitor Placement

39 Awake Craniotomy

40 Corpus Callosotomy (Anterior and Complete)

41 Thalamotomy and Pallidotomy

42 Deep Brain Stimulation

43 Motor Cortex Stimulator Placement

44 Occipital and Supraorbital Nerve Stimulator Placement

Section 5 OTHER

45 Cranioplasty (Autogenous, Cadaveric, and Alloplastic)

46 Endoscopic Transsphenoidal Approach

47 Endoscopic Colloid Cyst Removal

48 Encephalocele Repair

49 Craniosynostosis: Frontoorbital Advancement and Cranial Vault Reshaping (Open and Endoscopic)

50 Arachnoid Cyst Fenestration

51 Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomy

52 Insertion of Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt

PART TWO SPINAL

Section 6 CERVICAL

53 Anterior C1-2 Fixation

54 Transarticular Screws for C1-2 Fixation

55 C1-2 Posterior Cervical Fusion

56 Occipitocervical Fusion

57 Transoral Odontoidectomy

58 Odontoid Screw Fixation

59 Anterior Cervical Diskectomy

60 Anterior Cervical Corpectomy and Fusion

61 Cervical Laminectomy and Laminoplasty

62 Lateral Mass Fixation

63 Posterior Cervicothoracic Osteotomy

Section 7 THORACIC

64 Thoracic Diskectomy—Transthoracic Approach

65 Thoracic Corpectomy—Anterior Approach

66 Costotransversectomy

67 Thoracic Transpedicular Corpectomy

68 Smith-Petersen Osteotomy

69 Thoracic Pedicle Screws

Section 8 LUMBOSACRAL

70 Lumbar Laminectomy

71 Lumbar Microdiskectomy

72 Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion

73 Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion

74 Transforaminal Lumber Interbody Fusion

75 Anterior Lumbar Corpectomy

76 Pedicle Subtraction Osteotomy

77 Lumbar Disk Arthroplasty

78 Pelvic Fixation

79 Partial Sacrectomy

Section 9 MINIMALLY INVASIVE SPINE

80 Minimally Invasive C1-2 Fusion

81 Lumbar Microdiskectomy

82 Minimally Invasive Thoracic Corpectomy

83 Thoracoscopic Diskectomy

84 Percutaneous Pedicle Screw Placement

85 TranS1 Sacral

86 Minimally Invasive Direct Lateral Transpsoas Interbody Fusion

Section 10 OTHER

87 Spinal Cord Arteriovenous Malformations

88 Surgical Management of Spinal Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas

89 Intramedullary Spinal Cord Cavernous Malformation

90 Spinal Cord Stimulator

91 Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy

92 Primary Myelomeningocele Closure

93 Tethered Cord Release

94 Exploration for Injury to an Infant’s Brachial Plexus

95 Ulnar Nerve Release

96 Open Carpal Tunnel Release

97 Intradural Nerve Sheath Tumors

98 Intradural Tumor—Meningioma

99 Intramedullary Glioma

Details

No. of pages:
736
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437737721
eBook ISBN:
9780323247139
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437709070

About the Author

Rahul Jandial

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Division of Neurosurgery, City of Hope Cancer Center, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Paul McCormick

Affiliations and Expertise

Herbert & Linda Gallen Professor of Neurological Surgery, Director, Spine Center, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY, USA.

Peter Black

Affiliations and Expertise

Founding Chair, Department of Neurosurgery, Franc D. Ingraham Professor of Neurosurgery, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital Department of Neurosurgery, Boston, MA, USA.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.