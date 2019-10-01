Core Techniques in Operative Neurosurgery
2nd Edition
Description
Get step-by-step, expert guidance on fundamental procedures in neurosurgery – both in print and on video. Core Techniques in Operative Neurosurgery, 2nd Edition, provides the tools needed to hone existing surgical skills and learn new techniques, helping you minimize risk and achieve optimal outcomes for every procedure. Led by Dr. Rahul Jandial, this concise reference offers quick access to the expertise and experience of the world’s leading authorities in the field of neurosurgery.
Table of Contents
1 Pterional (Frontosphenotemporal) Craniotomy
2 Supratentorial Occipital Craniotomy
3 Temporal and Frontotemporal Craniotomy
4 Subtemporal (Intradural and Extradural)Craniotomy
5 Suboccipital Craniotomy
6 Extended Retrosigmoid Craniotomy
7 Presigmoid Approaches to Posterior Fossa: Translabyrinthine and Transcochlear
8 Transcallosal Approach
9 Transnasal Transsphenoidal Approach to Sellar and Suprasellar Lesions
10 Supracerebellar Infratentorial Approach
11 Occipital Transtentorial Approach
12 Trauma Flap: Decompressive Hemicraniectomy
13 Parasagittal Approach
14 Supraorbital (Keyhole) Craniotomy With Optional Orbital Osteotomy
15 Frontotemporal Craniotomy with Orbitozygomatic Osteotomy
16 Subfrontal and Bifrontal Craniotomies with or without Orbital Osteotomy
17 Far-Lateral Suboccipital Approach
18 Temporopolar (Half-and-Half) Approach to the Basilar Artery and the Retrosellar Space
19 Middle Fossa Craniotomy and Approach to the Internal Auditory Canal or Petrous Apex
20 Retrolabyrinthine Approach
21 Pterional Craniotomy for Anterior Communicating Artery Aneurysm Clipping
22 Pterional Craniotomy for Posterior Communicating Artery Aneurysm Clipping
23 Paraclinoid Carotid Artery Aneurysms
24 Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms: Pterional (Frontotemporal) Craniotomy for Clipping
25 Paramedian Craniotomy and Unilateral Anterior Interhemispheric Approach for Clipping of Distal Anterior Cerebral Artery Aneurysm
26 Vertebral Artery Aneurysms: Far-Lateral Suboccipital Approach for Clipping
27 Basilar Artery Aneurysm: Orbitozygomatic Craniotomy for Clipping
28 Craniotomy for Resection of Intracranial Cortical Arteriovenous Malformation
29 Subcortical Arteriovenous Malformations: Corpus Callosum, Lateral Ventricle, Thalamus, and Basal Ganglia
30 Cranial Dural Arteriovenous Fistula Disconnection
31 Cavernous Malformations
32 Superficial Temporal Artery–Middle Cerebral Artery Bypass
33 Extracranial-Intracranial High-Flow Bypass
34 Open Evacuation of Intracerebral Hematoma
35 Image-Guided Catheter Evacuation and Thrombolysis for Intracerebral Hematoma
36 Anteromedial Temporal Lobe Resection
37 Selective Amygdalohippocampectomy
38 Seizure Focus Monitor Placement
39 Awake Craniotomy
40 Corpus Callosotomy (Anterior and Complete)
41 Thalamotomy and Pallidotomy
42 Deep Brain Stimulation
43 Motor Cortex Stimulator Placement
44 Occipital and Supraorbital Nerve Stimulator Placement
45 Retrosigmoid Craniotomy for Microvascular Decompression
46 Cranioplasty (Autogenous, Cadaveric, and Alloplastic)
47 Endoscopic Transsphenoidal Approach
48 Endoscopic Colloid Cyst Removal
49 Encephalocele Repair
50 Craniosynostosis Frontoorbital Advancement and Cranial Vault Reshaping (Open and Endoscopic)
51 Arachnoid Cyst Fenestration
52 Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomy
53 Insertion of Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt
54 Anterior C1-2 Fixation
55 Transarticular Screws for C1-2 Fixation
56 C1-2 Posterior Cervical Fusion
57 Occipitocervical Fusion
58 Transoral Odontoidectomy
59 Odontoid Screw Fixation
60 Anterior Cervical Diskectomy
61 Anterior Cervical Corpectomy and Fusion
62 Cervical Laminectomy and Laminoplasty
63 Lateral Mass Fixation
64 Posterior Cervicothoracic Osteotomy
65 Thoracic Diskectomy—Transthoracic Approach
66 Thoracic Corpectomy—Anterior Approach
67 Costotransversectomy
68 Thoracic Transpedicular Corpectomy
69 Smith-Petersen Osteotomy
70 Thoracic Pedicle Screws
71 Lumbar Laminectomy
72 Lumbar Microdiskectomy
73 Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion
74 Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion
75 Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion
76 Anterior Lumbar Corpectomy
77 Pedicle Subtraction Osteotomy
78 Lumbar Disk Arthroplasty
79 Pelvic Fixation
80 Partial Sacrectomy
81 Minimally Invasive C1-2 Fusion
82 Lumbar Microdiskectomy
83 Minimally Invasive Thoracic Corpectomy
84 Thoracoscopic Diskectomy
85 Percutaneous Pedicle Screw Placement
86 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion
87 Spinal Cord Arteriovenous Malformations
88 Surgical Management of Spinal Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas
89 Intramedullary Spinal Cord Cavernous Malformation
90 Spinal Cord Stimulator
91 Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy
92 Primary Myelomeningocele Closure
93 Tethered Cord Release
94 Exploration for Injury to an Infant’s Brachial Plexus
95 Ulnar Nerve Release
96 Open Carpal Tunnel Release
97 Brachial Plexus Injury Nerve Grafting and Transfers
98 Intradural Nerve Sheath Tumors
99 Intradural Tumor—Meningioma
100 Intramedullary Spinal Cord Tumor
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323523813
About the Author
Rahul Jandial
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Division of Neurosurgery, City of Hope Cancer Center, Los Angeles, California, USA.
Paul McCormick
Affiliations and Expertise
Herbert & Linda Gallen Professor of Neurological Surgery, Director, Spine Center, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY, USA.
Peter Black
Affiliations and Expertise
Founding Chair, Department of Neurosurgery, Franc D. Ingraham Professor of Neurosurgery, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital Department of Neurosurgery, Boston, MA, USA.