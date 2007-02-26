Core Review for Primary Care Pediatric Nurse Practitioners

Section 1: Role of the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner



1. Evolution of the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Role



2. Essential Elements of the Advanced Practice Role for Pediatric Nurse Practitioners



3. Clinical Reasoning and Clinical Decision Making



Section 2: Health Assessment and Physical Examination



4. Measures of Child Growth and Development



5. Assessment of the Head, Eyes, Ears, Nose and Throat



6. Assessment of the Pulmonary System



7. Assessment of the Cardiovascular System



8. Assessment of the Gastrointestinal System



9. Assessment of the Reproductive and Urologic Systems



10. Assessment of the Integumentary System



11. Assessment of the Hematologic and Lymphatic Systems



12. Assessment of the Musculoskeletal System



13. Assessment of the Neurologic System



Section 3: Special Topics in Health Promotion and Disease Prevention



14. Core Concepts in Genetics



15. Immunizations



16. Nutrition



17. Preconceptional and Prenatal Role



18. Care of the Newborn Before Hospital Discharge



19. Newborns and Infants



20. Preterm Infant Follow-up Care



21. Child Abuse and Neglect



22. Toddlers, Preschoolers, and School-agers



23. Mental Health Promotion and Mental Health Screening for Children and Adolescents



24. Sports Participation: Evaluation and Monitoring



25. Early Adolescents, Late Adolescents, and College-age Young Adults



26. Sexuality and Birth Control



Section 4: Diagnosis and Management of Common Illness in Children and Adolescents



27. Common Illness of the Head, Eyes, Ears, Nose and Throat



28. Common Illness of the Pulmonary System



29. Common Illness of the Cardiovascular System



30. Common Illness of the Gastrointestinal System



31. Common Illness of the Reproductive and Urologic Systems



32. Common Illness of the Integumentary System



33. Common Illness of the Hematologic and Lymphatic Systems



34. Common Illness of the Musculoskeletal System



35. Common Illness of the Neurologic System



Section 5: Diagnosis and Management of Chronic Conditions in Children and Adolescents



36. Asthma



37. Cerebral Palsy



38. Childhood Cancer



39. Cleft Lip and Palate



40. Common Genetic Conditions in Children



41. Common Mental Health Disorders in Children and Adolescents



42. Congenital Heart Disease



43. Cystic Fibrosis



44. Diabetes Types 1 and 2



45. Eating Disorders



46. Epilepsy



47. Hemoglobinopathies



48. Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis



49. Learning Disorders and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder



50. Chronic Renal Failure in Children



51. Spina Bifida and Other Myelodysplasias



Section 6: Diagnostic, Medication, and Treatment Guides for Children and Adolescents



52. Readiness for Handling Pediatric Emergencies in the Primary Care Office



53. Diagnostic Tests for Pediatric Clinical Decision Making



54. Pharmacodynamic Considerations Unique to Neonates, Infants, Children, and Adolescents



55. Pain Management for Children



56. Complementary and Alternative Therapy



57. Nonpharmacologic Treatments and Pediatric Procedures



Section 7: Using Evidence-Based Practice to Improve Outcomes in Outpatient Settings



58. Evolving Roles for Pediatric Nurse Practitioners