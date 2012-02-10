Core Psychiatry - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702033971, 9780702048586

Core Psychiatry

3rd Edition

Editors: Padraig Wright Julian Stern Michael Phelan
eBook ISBN: 9780702048586
Paperback ISBN: 9780702033971
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 10th February 2012
Page Count: 680
Description

2013 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Psychiatry!

About the Editors

Padraig Wright Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President, Psychiatry, Glaxo Smith Kline and Honorary Lecturer in Psychological Medicine, Institute of Psychiatry, London, UK

Julian Stern Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Psychiatrist in Psychotherapy, St Mark's Hospital, Harrow, London, UK

Michael Phelan Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Psychiatrist, Department of Psychiatry, Charing Cross Hospital, London, UK

