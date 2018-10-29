Core Laboratory Technologies in Clinical Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323661492, 9780323674867

Core Laboratory Technologies in Clinical Immunology

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Rich
eBook ISBN: 9780323674867
Paperback ISBN: 9780323661492
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th October 2018
Page Count: 140
Description

Edited by clinical immunology expert Dr. Robert R. Rich, this concise, focused title covers today’s most important technologies used in the diagnosis and evaluation of immunologic disease. Core Laboratory Technologies in Clinical Immunology is ideal for immunology researchers and scientists as well as immunologists and others interested in the principles and uses of current lab technologies in immunology.

No. of pages:
140
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323674867
Paperback ISBN:
9780323661492

About the Editor

Robert Rich

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Microbiology, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL, USA

