Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Trauma
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- COMPARTMENT SYNDROMES & OPEN FRACTURES
- POLYTRAUMA CONSIDERATIONS
- PROXIMAL HUMERUS
- FRACTURES OF THE SCAPULA
- CLAVICLE FRACTURES
- FRACTURES OF THE HUMERAL SHAFT
- DISTAL HUMERUS
- FRACTURES OF THE OLECRANON AND COMPLEX
- FRACTURES
- DISLOCATIONS OF THE PROXIMAL ULNA AND RADIAL
- HEAD
- DIAPHYSEAL FOREARM FRACTURES
- DISTAL RADIUS
- SPINE TRAUMA
- PELVIC FRACTURES
- FRACTURES OF THE ACETABULUM
- PROXIMAL FEMUR FRACTURES
- FEMUR FRACTURES
- DISTAL FEMUR FRACTURES
- KNEE DISLOCATIONS
- TIBIAL PLATEAU AND PROXIMAL TIBIAL FRACTURES
- TIBIAL SHAFT
- PILON FRACTURES
- THE OPERATIVE TREATMENT OFANKLE FRACTURES AND DISLOCATIONS
- TALUS
- CALCANEUS
- MIDFOOT & FOREFOOT FRACTURES
- ELECTRICITY & ULTRASOUND
Description
This volume in the Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics Series delivers the broad, practical knowledge of trauma diagnosis and management you need…in a high-yield format that enables you to master the material quickly! A consistent organization by body region, summary tables and boxes, bulleted lists, and detailed artwork make this reference perfect for quick review of the essential knowledge you need to know!
Key Features
- An organization by body region and a bulleted, templated layout expedite reference.
- Chapters on imaging, implants, dislocations, open fractures, and the polyfractured patient equip you with the skills necessary to effectively treat trauma to various body regions.
- An emphasis on evidence-based treatments helps you to select proven management approaches for every patient.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 13th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323034241
About the Author
Roy Sanders
Affiliations and Expertise
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.