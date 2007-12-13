Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Trauma - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323034241

Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Trauma

1st Edition

Author: Roy Sanders
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323034241
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 13th December 2007
Page Count: 456
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


  1. COMPARTMENT SYNDROMES & OPEN FRACTURES

  2. POLYTRAUMA CONSIDERATIONS

  3. PROXIMAL HUMERUS

  4. FRACTURES OF THE SCAPULA

  5. CLAVICLE FRACTURES

  6. FRACTURES OF THE HUMERAL SHAFT

  7. DISTAL HUMERUS

  8. FRACTURES OF THE OLECRANON AND COMPLEX
  9. FRACTURES

  10. DISLOCATIONS OF THE PROXIMAL ULNA AND RADIAL

  11. HEAD

  12. DIAPHYSEAL FOREARM FRACTURES

  13. DISTAL RADIUS

  14. SPINE TRAUMA

  15. PELVIC FRACTURES

  16. FRACTURES OF THE ACETABULUM

  17. PROXIMAL FEMUR FRACTURES

  18. FEMUR FRACTURES

  19. DISTAL FEMUR FRACTURES

  20. KNEE DISLOCATIONS

  21. TIBIAL PLATEAU AND PROXIMAL TIBIAL FRACTURES

  22. TIBIAL SHAFT

  23. PILON FRACTURES

  24. THE OPERATIVE TREATMENT OFANKLE FRACTURES AND DISLOCATIONS

  25. TALUS

  26. CALCANEUS

  27. MIDFOOT & FOREFOOT FRACTURES

  28. ELECTRICITY & ULTRASOUND

Description

This volume in the Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics Series delivers the broad, practical knowledge of trauma diagnosis and management you need…in a high-yield format that enables you to master the material quickly! A consistent organization by body region, summary tables and boxes, bulleted lists, and detailed artwork make this reference perfect for quick review of the essential knowledge you need to know!

Key Features

  • An organization by body region and a bulleted, templated layout expedite reference.
  • Chapters on imaging, implants, dislocations, open fractures, and the polyfractured patient equip you with the skills necessary to effectively treat trauma to various body regions.
  • An emphasis on evidence-based treatments helps you to select proven management approaches for every patient.

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2008
Published:
13th December 2007
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323034241

About the Author

Roy Sanders

Affiliations and Expertise

Florida Orthopaedic Institute

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.