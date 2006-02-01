Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Sports Medicine
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I: Knee
1. Knee Anatomy and Biomechanics
2. Knee History, Physical Examination, and Imaging
3. Knee Arthroscopy
4. Meniscal Pathology
5. Osteochondral Injuries to the Knee
6. Synovial Lesions
7. Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries
8. Medial Collateral Ligament Injuries
9. Posterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries
10. Lateral Collateral Ligament and Posterolateral Corner Injuries
11. Multiple Ligament Injuries
12. Patellofemoral Disorders
13. Arthrofibrosis of the Knee
14. Pediatric Knee Injuries
Section II: Hip and Thigh
15. Hip Anatomy and Biomechanics
16. Hip Arthroscopy
17. Groin Pain
18. Hip Overuse Syndromes
19. Snapping Hip
20. Hip and Thigh Muscle Strains and Contusions
21. Nerve Entrapment Syndromes of the Hip and Knee
Section III: Leg, Ankle, and Foot
22. Leg, Ankle, and Foot Anatomy and Biomechanics
(Including Gait)
23. Ankle Arthroscopy
24. Leg, Ankle, and Foot Overuse Syndromes
25. Exertional Compartment Syndrome
26. Ankle Instability
27. Lower Extremity Fractures
28. Leg, Ankle, and Foot Nerve Entrapment Syndromes
29. Toe Injuries/Disorders
Section IV: Shoulder
30. Shoulder Anatomy and Biomechanics
31. Shoulder History, Physical Examination, and Imaging
32. Shoulder Arthroscopy
33. Anterior Shoulder Instability
34. Posterior Shoulder Instability
35. SLAP Tears and Internal Impingement
36. Rotator Cuff Injuries
37. Muscle Ruptures of the Shoulder
38. Shoulder Loss of Motion
39. Nerve Entrapment at the Shoulder
40. Upper Extremity Fractures
41. Acromioclavicular, Sternoclavicular, and Clavicle Injuries
Section V: Elbow
42. Elbow Anatomy and Biomechanics
43. Elbow History, Physical Examination, and Imaging
44. Elbow Arthroscopy
45. Elbow Instability
46. Tendon Injuries about the Elbow
47. Nerve Entrapment
48. Elbow Overuse Injuries
49. Elbow Loss of Motion
Section VI: Wrist and Hand
50. Wrist and Hand Anatomy and Biomechanics
51. Wrist and Hand History, Physical Examination, and Imaging
52. Wrist Arthroscopy
53. Carpal Instability
54. Ulnar-Sided Wrist Pain
55. Wrist and Hand Overuse Injuries
56. Finger Injuries
Section VII: Head and Spine
57. Concussion in Sport
58. Basic Anatomy of the Spinal Column
59. Cervical Spine Injuries
60. Disc Disease
61. Dealing with Low Back Pain
62. Spondylolysis/Spondylolisthesis
Section VIII: Sports Medicine/Team Coverage
63. Preparticipation Evaluation
64. Team Medical Coverage
65. Drug Use/Abuse/Ergogenic Aids/Supplements/Nutrition
66. The Female Athlete
67. Medical Conditions
68. Ethical and Legal Issues
Description
The Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics series meets your need for concise, affordable references that enable you to quickly grasp the key concepts and core knowledge required in each major service of orthopaedics training programs. Brief outlines present need-to-know information and up-to-date content, reflecting the core knowledge involved in techniques used to reconstruct, repair and regenerate bone, soft tissue, nerves, tendons, and more! This new volume in the series is your ideal source for concise, clinically focused coverage of both surgical and non-surgical aspects of sports medicine. You'll find key information on the treatment of sports injuries, relevant anatomy, biomechanics, physical examination techniques, imaging, arthroscopy, and more.
Key Features
- Clinical organization and focus provides quick reference in new clinical situations.
- Consistent bulleted format for easy reading of high-yield information.
- Specially commissioned art work throughout with emphasis on key anatomical and/or functional aspects.
- Coverage of non-surgical topics which enables readers to handle real-world team physician issues.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 1st February 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323031387
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323076326
About the Authors
Mark Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Ward Casscells Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia
Jon Sekiya
Affiliations and Expertise
Larry S. Matthews Collegiate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Associate Professor, MedSport--University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan
