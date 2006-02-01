Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323031387, 9780323076326

Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Sports Medicine

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Miller Jon Sekiya
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323031387
eBook ISBN: 9780323076326
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st February 2006
Page Count: 528
Table of Contents

Section I: Knee

1. Knee Anatomy and Biomechanics

2. Knee History, Physical Examination, and Imaging

3. Knee Arthroscopy

4. Meniscal Pathology

5. Osteochondral Injuries to the Knee

6. Synovial Lesions

7. Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries

8. Medial Collateral Ligament Injuries

9. Posterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries

10. Lateral Collateral Ligament and Posterolateral Corner Injuries

11. Multiple Ligament Injuries

12. Patellofemoral Disorders

13. Arthrofibrosis of the Knee

14. Pediatric Knee Injuries


Section II: Hip and Thigh

15. Hip Anatomy and Biomechanics

16. Hip Arthroscopy

17. Groin Pain

18. Hip Overuse Syndromes

19. Snapping Hip

20. Hip and Thigh Muscle Strains and Contusions

21. Nerve Entrapment Syndromes of the Hip and Knee


Section III: Leg, Ankle, and Foot

22. Leg, Ankle, and Foot Anatomy and Biomechanics
(Including Gait)

23. Ankle Arthroscopy

24. Leg, Ankle, and Foot Overuse Syndromes

25. Exertional Compartment Syndrome

26. Ankle Instability

27. Lower Extremity Fractures

28. Leg, Ankle, and Foot Nerve Entrapment Syndromes

29. Toe Injuries/Disorders


Section IV: Shoulder

30. Shoulder Anatomy and Biomechanics

31. Shoulder History, Physical Examination, and Imaging

32. Shoulder Arthroscopy

33. Anterior Shoulder Instability

34. Posterior Shoulder Instability

35. SLAP Tears and Internal Impingement

36. Rotator Cuff Injuries

37. Muscle Ruptures of the Shoulder

38. Shoulder Loss of Motion

39. Nerve Entrapment at the Shoulder

40. Upper Extremity Fractures

41. Acromioclavicular, Sternoclavicular, and Clavicle Injuries


Section V: Elbow

42. Elbow Anatomy and Biomechanics

43. Elbow History, Physical Examination, and Imaging

44. Elbow Arthroscopy

45. Elbow Instability

46. Tendon Injuries about the Elbow

47. Nerve Entrapment

48. Elbow Overuse Injuries

49. Elbow Loss of Motion


Section VI: Wrist and Hand

50. Wrist and Hand Anatomy and Biomechanics

51. Wrist and Hand History, Physical Examination, and Imaging

52. Wrist Arthroscopy

53. Carpal Instability

54. Ulnar-Sided Wrist Pain

55. Wrist and Hand Overuse Injuries

56. Finger Injuries


Section VII: Head and Spine

57. Concussion in Sport

58. Basic Anatomy of the Spinal Column

59. Cervical Spine Injuries

60. Disc Disease

61. Dealing with Low Back Pain

62. Spondylolysis/Spondylolisthesis


Section VIII: Sports Medicine/Team Coverage

63. Preparticipation Evaluation

64. Team Medical Coverage

65. Drug Use/Abuse/Ergogenic Aids/Supplements/Nutrition

66. The Female Athlete

67. Medical Conditions

68. Ethical and Legal Issues

Description

The Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics series meets your need for concise, affordable references that enable you to quickly grasp the key concepts and core knowledge required in each major service of orthopaedics training programs. Brief outlines present need-to-know information and up-to-date content, reflecting the core knowledge involved in techniques used to reconstruct, repair and regenerate bone, soft tissue, nerves, tendons, and more! This new volume in the series is your ideal source for concise, clinically focused coverage of both surgical and non-surgical aspects of sports medicine. You'll find key information on the treatment of sports injuries, relevant anatomy, biomechanics, physical examination techniques, imaging, arthroscopy, and more.

Key Features

  • Clinical organization and focus provides quick reference in new clinical situations.

  • Consistent bulleted format for easy reading of high-yield information.

  • Specially commissioned art work throughout with emphasis on key anatomical and/or functional aspects.

  • Coverage of non-surgical topics which enables readers to handle real-world team physician issues.

About the Authors

Mark Miller

Affiliations and Expertise

S. Ward Casscells Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

Jon Sekiya

Affiliations and Expertise

Larry S. Matthews Collegiate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Associate Professor, MedSport--University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan

