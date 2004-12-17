Part of the new Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics series, this book fills a need for a relatively succinct, affordable reference that fosters a rapid mastery of the key concepts and core knowledge in spine surgery. It begins with a review of spinal anatomy and the examination techniques most relevant to the diagnosis of suspected spinal disorders. The remainder of the book progresses logically from the most commonly seen clinical problems to the least frequently encountered ones, and outline the appropriate management techniques, both surgical and non-surgical. With an authorship composed primarily of members of the acclaimed Rothman Institute spine surgery staff, Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Spine embodies a consistent, cohesive approach based on a wealth of hands-on experience.