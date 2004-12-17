Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Spine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323027311, 9780323076661

Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Spine

1st Edition

Authors: Alexander Vaccaro
eBook ISBN: 9780323076661
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323027311
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th December 2004
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Basic Anatomy of the Cervical, Thoracic, Lumbar, and Sacral Spine

Chapter 2 Physical Examination of the Spine

Chapter 3 Surgical Approaches to the Spine

Chapter 4 Lumbar Degenerative Disk Disease: Understanding the Pain Generator

Chapter 5 Low Back Pain: Non-Operative Treatment Strategies

Chapter 6 Herniation of the Nucleus Pulposus in the Cervical, Thoracic, and Lumbar Spine

Chapter 7 Cervical, Thoracic, and Lumbar Degenerative Disk Disease: Spinal Stenosis

Chapter 8 Surgical Management of Low Back Pain

Chapter 9 Management of the Failed (Surgical) Back Patient

Chapter 10 Kyphosis of the Cervical, Thoracic, and Lumbar Spine

Chapter 11 Spinal Scoliotic Deformities: Adolescent Idiopathic, Adult Degenerative, and Neuromuscular

Chapter 12 Lumbar Spondylolisthesis

Chapter 13 Osteoporosis: Medical Management and Surgical Treatment Options

Chapter 14 Metabolic and Inflammatory Diseases of the Spine

Chapter 15 The Rheumatoid Spine

Chapter 16 Vertebral Discitis and Osteomyelitis

Chapter 17 Primary and Metastatic Spinal Tumors

Chapter 18 Intradural Spinal Lesions

Chapter 19 Pathophysiology and Pharmacologic Treatment of Acute Spinal Cord Injury

Chapter 20 Spinal Cord Injury: Pre-Hospital and Emergency

Chapter 21 Cervical Spine Trauma

Chapter 22 Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Trauma

Description

Part of the new Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics series, this book fills a need for a relatively succinct, affordable reference that fosters a rapid mastery of the key concepts and core knowledge in spine surgery. It begins with a review of spinal anatomy and the examination techniques most relevant to the diagnosis of suspected spinal disorders. The remainder of the book progresses logically from the most commonly seen clinical problems to the least frequently encountered ones, and outline the appropriate management techniques, both surgical and non-surgical. With an authorship composed primarily of members of the acclaimed Rothman Institute spine surgery staff, Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Spine embodies a consistent, cohesive approach based on a wealth of hands-on experience.

Key Features

  • Features authors drawn largely from the staff of the Rothman Institute, one of the largest and most well-respected spine training programs in the country—providing a uniform and authoritative approach to patient management.
  • Offers a concise, high-yield presentation, with many tables, algorithms, and specially designed diagrams, to promote efficient learning.
  • Includes coverage of non-operative methods and of the "failed back," pointing the way to non-surgical, cost-efficient treatment approaches.

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323076661
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323027311

About the Authors

Alexander Vaccaro Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Everrett J. and Marion Gordon Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery; Professor of Neurosurgery, Co-Director of the Delaware Valley Spinal Cord Injury Center; Co-Chief Spine Surgery, Co-Director Spine Surgery; Thomas Jefferson University and the Rothman Institute, Philadelphia, PA

