Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Spine
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Basic Anatomy of the Cervical, Thoracic, Lumbar, and Sacral Spine
Chapter 2 Physical Examination of the Spine
Chapter 3 Surgical Approaches to the Spine
Chapter 4 Lumbar Degenerative Disk Disease: Understanding the Pain Generator
Chapter 5 Low Back Pain: Non-Operative Treatment Strategies
Chapter 6 Herniation of the Nucleus Pulposus in the Cervical, Thoracic, and Lumbar Spine
Chapter 7 Cervical, Thoracic, and Lumbar Degenerative Disk Disease: Spinal Stenosis
Chapter 8 Surgical Management of Low Back Pain
Chapter 9 Management of the Failed (Surgical) Back Patient
Chapter 10 Kyphosis of the Cervical, Thoracic, and Lumbar Spine
Chapter 11 Spinal Scoliotic Deformities: Adolescent Idiopathic, Adult Degenerative, and Neuromuscular
Chapter 12 Lumbar Spondylolisthesis
Chapter 13 Osteoporosis: Medical Management and Surgical Treatment Options
Chapter 14 Metabolic and Inflammatory Diseases of the Spine
Chapter 15 The Rheumatoid Spine
Chapter 16 Vertebral Discitis and Osteomyelitis
Chapter 17 Primary and Metastatic Spinal Tumors
Chapter 18 Intradural Spinal Lesions
Chapter 19 Pathophysiology and Pharmacologic Treatment of Acute Spinal Cord Injury
Chapter 20 Spinal Cord Injury: Pre-Hospital and Emergency
Chapter 21 Cervical Spine Trauma
Chapter 22 Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Trauma
Description
Part of the new Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics series, this book fills a need for a relatively succinct, affordable reference that fosters a rapid mastery of the key concepts and core knowledge in spine surgery. It begins with a review of spinal anatomy and the examination techniques most relevant to the diagnosis of suspected spinal disorders. The remainder of the book progresses logically from the most commonly seen clinical problems to the least frequently encountered ones, and outline the appropriate management techniques, both surgical and non-surgical. With an authorship composed primarily of members of the acclaimed Rothman Institute spine surgery staff, Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Spine embodies a consistent, cohesive approach based on a wealth of hands-on experience.
Key Features
- Features authors drawn largely from the staff of the Rothman Institute, one of the largest and most well-respected spine training programs in the country—providing a uniform and authoritative approach to patient management.
- Offers a concise, high-yield presentation, with many tables, algorithms, and specially designed diagrams, to promote efficient learning.
- Includes coverage of non-operative methods and of the "failed back," pointing the way to non-surgical, cost-efficient treatment approaches.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 17th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323076661
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323027311
About the Authors
Alexander Vaccaro Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Everrett J. and Marion Gordon Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery; Professor of Neurosurgery, Co-Director of the Delaware Valley Spinal Cord Injury Center; Co-Chief Spine Surgery, Co-Director Spine Surgery; Thomas Jefferson University and the Rothman Institute, Philadelphia, PA