Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Hand, Elbow, and Shoulder

Chapter 1: Anatomy and Physical Examination of the Hand

Joseph A. Izzi, Jr., and Thomas E. Trumble



Chapter 2: Phalangeal Fractures and Dislocations

Joseph F. Slade III and David P. Magit



Chapter 3: Fractures and Dislocations Involving the Metacarpal Bone

Andrew D. Markiewitz



Chapter 4: Fractures and Dislocations of the Thumb

John S. Taras, and Stephen M. Hankins



Chapter 5: Thumb Reconstruction

Alexander D. Mih



Chapter 6: Distal Radius Fractures

John Jiulianlo and Jesse Jupiter



Chapter 7: DRUJ, TFCC Injuries, and Ulnar Sided Wrist Pain

Pamela E. Glennon, Brian D. Adams, and Claudia N. Martinez, MPH



Chapter 8: Scaphoid Fractures and Nonunions

Victoria D. Knoll and Thomas E. Trumble



Chapter 9: Carpal Bone Fractures Excluding the Scaphoid

Khemarin Seng and Philip Blazar



Chapter 10: Carpal Instability Including Dislocations

Alexander Y. Shin and Steven L. Moran



Chapter 11: Osteonecrosis of the Carpus

Christopher Allan



Chapter 12: Flexor Tendon Injuries

Mark Rekant



Chapter 13: Extensor Tendon Repair and Reconstruction

Lisa L. Lattanza and Emily Anne Hattwick



Chapter 14: Tenosynovitis: Trigger Finger, Dequervain’s Syndrome, FCR and ECU

Ionnis Sarris, Nicholaos A. Darlis, Douglas Musgrave, and Dean G. Sotereanos



Chapter 15: Nerve Physiology and Repair

Mihye Choi and David T. W. Chiu



Chapter 16: Compression Neuropathy

A. Lee Dellon, MD



Chapter 17: Complex regional Pain Syndrome

Evan D. Collins



Chapter 18: Tendon transfers for Peripheral Nerve Injuries

Daniel N. Switlick and Joseph E. Sheppard



Chapter 19: Dupuytren’s Disease

John D. Lubahn



Chapter 20: Fingertip Injuries, Nailbed Injuries, and Amputations

Owen J. Moy and Loretta Coady, MD



Chapter 21: Soft-Tissue Coverage of the Hand

Arshad Muzaffar



Chapter 22: Hand Infections

Roger Cornwall



Chapter 23: Replantation

Michael S. Murphy and James P. Higgins



Chapter 24: Osteoarthritis of the Hand and Wrist

Michael E. Leit and Matthew M. Tomaino



Chapter 25: Rheumatoid Arthritis-Hand and Wrist—Skeletal Reconstruction

Anthony M. Sestero, Peter J. Stern, and Leigh S. French



Chapter 26: Rheumatoid Arthritis-Hand and Wrist-Soft Tissue Reconstruction

Peter J.L. Jebson



Chapter 27: Soft Tissue Neoplasm: Benign and Malignant

Peter M. Murray



Chapter 28: Bone Tumors: Benign and Malignant

Keith B. Raskin and David P. Moss



Chapter 29: Pediatric Hand Trauma

Roger Cornwall and Peter M. Waters



Chapter 30: Congenital Anomalies of the Upper Extremity

Roger Cornwall and Scott H. Kozin



Chapter 31: The Management of the Upper Extremity in Cerebral Palsy and Following Brain Injury in Adulthood

Michael R. Hausman and James M Savundra



Chapter 32: Tetraplegia

Michael W. Keith



Chapter 33: Forearm Anatomy and Forearm Fractures

David Ring



Chapter 34: Elbow Anatomy and Physical Examination

Christopher H. Veneziano, Matthew J. Nofziger, and Robert P. Nirschl



Chapter 35: Tendon Injuries about the Elbow

Jeffrey E. Budoff



Chapter 36: Elbow Instability

David S. Ruch and Anastasios Papadonikolakis



Chapter 37: Fractures of the Elbow

Mark E. Baratz and Ajay K. Seth



Chapter 38: Elbow Arthritis

Steven H. Goldberg, Mark S. Cohen, and Leonid I. Katolik



Chapter 39: Humeral Shaft Fractures

Lisa Taitsman



Chapter 40: Examination of the Shoulder

Jeffrey E. Budoff



Chapter 41: Tendinopathies about the Shoulder

Jeffrey E. Budoff



Chapter 42: Glenohumeral Instability, Adhesive Capsulitis, and SLAP Lesions

Jeffrey E. Budoff



Chapter 43: Shoulder Fractures

David Barei



Chapter 44: Shoulder Arthritis

Phani Dantuluri

