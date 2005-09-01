Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Hand, Elbow, and Shoulder - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323027694, 9780323076128

Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Hand, Elbow, and Shoulder

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Trumble Roger Cornwall Jeffrey Budoff
eBook ISBN: 9780323076128
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323027694
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st September 2005
Page Count: 696
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Anatomy and Physical Examination of the Hand
Joseph A. Izzi, Jr., and Thomas E. Trumble

Chapter 2: Phalangeal Fractures and Dislocations
Joseph F. Slade III and David P. Magit

Chapter 3: Fractures and Dislocations Involving the Metacarpal Bone
Andrew D. Markiewitz

Chapter 4: Fractures and Dislocations of the Thumb
John S. Taras, and Stephen M. Hankins

Chapter 5: Thumb Reconstruction
Alexander D. Mih

Chapter 6: Distal Radius Fractures
John Jiulianlo and Jesse Jupiter

Chapter 7: DRUJ, TFCC Injuries, and Ulnar Sided Wrist Pain
Pamela E. Glennon, Brian D. Adams, and Claudia N. Martinez, MPH

Chapter 8: Scaphoid Fractures and Nonunions
Victoria D. Knoll and Thomas E. Trumble

Chapter 9: Carpal Bone Fractures Excluding the Scaphoid
Khemarin Seng and Philip Blazar

Chapter 10: Carpal Instability Including Dislocations
Alexander Y. Shin and Steven L. Moran

Chapter 11: Osteonecrosis of the Carpus
Christopher Allan

Chapter 12: Flexor Tendon Injuries
Mark Rekant

Chapter 13: Extensor Tendon Repair and Reconstruction
Lisa L. Lattanza and Emily Anne Hattwick

Chapter 14: Tenosynovitis: Trigger Finger, Dequervain’s Syndrome, FCR and ECU
Ionnis Sarris, Nicholaos A. Darlis, Douglas Musgrave, and Dean G. Sotereanos

Chapter 15: Nerve Physiology and Repair
Mihye Choi and David T. W. Chiu

Chapter 16: Compression Neuropathy
A. Lee Dellon, MD

Chapter 17: Complex regional Pain Syndrome
Evan D. Collins

Chapter 18: Tendon transfers for Peripheral Nerve Injuries
Daniel N. Switlick and Joseph E. Sheppard

Chapter 19: Dupuytren’s Disease
John D. Lubahn

Chapter 20: Fingertip Injuries, Nailbed Injuries, and Amputations
Owen J. Moy and Loretta Coady, MD

Chapter 21: Soft-Tissue Coverage of the Hand
Arshad Muzaffar

Chapter 22: Hand Infections
Roger Cornwall

Chapter 23: Replantation
Michael S. Murphy and James P. Higgins

Chapter 24: Osteoarthritis of the Hand and Wrist
Michael E. Leit and Matthew M. Tomaino

Chapter 25: Rheumatoid Arthritis-Hand and Wrist—Skeletal Reconstruction
Anthony M. Sestero, Peter J. Stern, and Leigh S. French

Chapter 26: Rheumatoid Arthritis-Hand and Wrist-Soft Tissue Reconstruction
Peter J.L. Jebson

Chapter 27: Soft Tissue Neoplasm: Benign and Malignant
Peter M. Murray

Chapter 28: Bone Tumors: Benign and Malignant
Keith B. Raskin and David P. Moss

Chapter 29: Pediatric Hand Trauma
Roger Cornwall and Peter M. Waters

Chapter 30: Congenital Anomalies of the Upper Extremity
Roger Cornwall and Scott H. Kozin

Chapter 31: The Management of the Upper Extremity in Cerebral Palsy and Following Brain Injury in Adulthood
Michael R. Hausman and James M Savundra

Chapter 32: Tetraplegia
Michael W. Keith

Chapter 33: Forearm Anatomy and Forearm Fractures
David Ring

Chapter 34: Elbow Anatomy and Physical Examination
Christopher H. Veneziano, Matthew J. Nofziger, and Robert P. Nirschl

Chapter 35: Tendon Injuries about the Elbow
Jeffrey E. Budoff

Chapter 36: Elbow Instability
David S. Ruch and Anastasios Papadonikolakis

Chapter 37: Fractures of the Elbow
Mark E. Baratz and Ajay K. Seth

Chapter 38: Elbow Arthritis
Steven H. Goldberg, Mark S. Cohen, and Leonid I. Katolik

Chapter 39: Humeral Shaft Fractures
Lisa Taitsman

Chapter 40: Examination of the Shoulder
Jeffrey E. Budoff

Chapter 41: Tendinopathies about the Shoulder
Jeffrey E. Budoff

Chapter 42: Glenohumeral Instability, Adhesive Capsulitis, and SLAP Lesions
Jeffrey E. Budoff

Chapter 43: Shoulder Fractures
David Barei

Chapter 44: Shoulder Arthritis
Phani Dantuluri

Description

This book is part of the series Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics, designed to meet needs expressed by residents for a relatively brief, affordable reference that will enable them to quickly grasp the key concepts and core knowledge needed on each major service within an orthopaedics training program. Brief outlines present need-to-know information and up-to-date content, reflecting the core knowledge involved in techniques used to reconstruct, repair and regenerate bone, soft tissue, nerves, tendons, and more! The field of hand surgery was identified as the area in which residents felt the greatest need for a concise volume that would guide them through their clinical service. The title in the series provides concise, clinically practical coverage of the broad range of disorders of the hand and upper extremities Dr. Trumble is a member of the Council of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand and lectures consistently at meetings of ASSH and at the Hand Society Specialty Day presentations for American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Key Features

  • Provides overview coverage of hand and wrist anatomy, trauma, reconstruction, and examination techniques
  • Designed for focused reading, the book is replete with tables, algorithms, and specially designed diagrams.
  • Concise, high-yield presentation makes learning efficient

Details

No. of pages:
696
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323076128
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323027694

About the Authors

Thomas Trumble Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Chief of Hand and Microvascular Surgery Service Department of Orthopaedics, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA

Roger Cornwall Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Pediatric Hand and Upper Extremity Surgeon, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Philadelphia School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA

Jeffrey Budoff Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Hand & Upper Extremity Institute, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Houston, TX, USA

