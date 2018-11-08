Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Foot and Ankle - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323568388, 9780323568364

Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Foot and Ankle

2nd Edition

Authors: Justin Greisberg J. Turner Vosseller
eBook ISBN: 9780323568364
eBook ISBN: 9780323568371
Paperback ISBN: 9780323568388
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th November 2018
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Anatomy and Biomechanics

Physical Examination and Imaging

Orthotics and Prosthetics

Flatfoot

Cavus/Neuromuscular Foot

Diabetic Foot

Hallux Valgus

Hallux Rigidus and Sesamoid Pathology

Lesser Toe Disorders and Metatarsalgia

Ankle Arthritis

Heel Pain

Achilles Tendinosis and Rupture

Other Tendon Disorders

Ankle Instability

Osteochondral Lesions of Talus

Ankle Fractures

Tibial Pilon Fractures

Calcaneus Fractures

Talus Fractures

Description

The latest techniques and advances in the field, cutting-edge clinical and surgical knowledge and a clear, bulleted format are featured in this fully revised 2nd Edition of Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Foot and Ankle. Perfect for exam review or in preparation for rotations or a challenging clinical case, this easy-to-use resource is designed for busy orthopaedic residents and fellows as well as practitioners who want a quick review of the foot and ankle.

About the Authors

Justin Greisberg Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Attending Surgeon, Assistant Professor of Orthopaedics, Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY

J. Turner Vosseller Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery,Columbia University Medical Center,New York-Presbyterian Hospital,New York, New York

