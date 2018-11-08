Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Foot and Ankle
2nd Edition
Anatomy and Biomechanics
Physical Examination and Imaging
Orthotics and Prosthetics
Flatfoot
Cavus/Neuromuscular Foot
Diabetic Foot
Hallux Valgus
Hallux Rigidus and Sesamoid Pathology
Lesser Toe Disorders and Metatarsalgia
Ankle Arthritis
Heel Pain
Achilles Tendinosis and Rupture
Other Tendon Disorders
Ankle Instability
Osteochondral Lesions of Talus
Ankle Fractures
Tibial Pilon Fractures
Calcaneus Fractures
Talus Fractures
The latest techniques and advances in the field, cutting-edge clinical and surgical knowledge and a clear, bulleted format are featured in this fully revised 2nd Edition of Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Foot and Ankle. Perfect for exam review or in preparation for rotations or a challenging clinical case, this easy-to-use resource is designed for busy orthopaedic residents and fellows as well as practitioners who want a quick review of the foot and ankle.
Attending Surgeon, Assistant Professor of Orthopaedics, Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery,Columbia University Medical Center,New York-Presbyterian Hospital,New York, New York