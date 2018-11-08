The latest techniques and advances in the field, cutting-edge clinical and surgical knowledge and a clear, bulleted format are featured in this fully revised 2nd Edition of Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Foot and Ankle. Perfect for exam review or in preparation for rotations or a challenging clinical case, this easy-to-use resource is designed for busy orthopaedic residents and fellows as well as practitioners who want a quick review of the foot and ankle.