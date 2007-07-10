Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Adult Reconstruction and Arthroplasty - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323033701

Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Adult Reconstruction and Arthroplasty

1st Edition

Authors: Jonathan Garino Pedro Beredjiklian
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323033701
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th July 2007
Page Count: 368
Description

This volume in the Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics Series equips you with the key concepts and clinical skills needed to excel in the subspecialty of adult reconstruction and arthroplasty. Inside you'll find concise, clinically focused coverage of the surgical techniques you need to know to obtain optimal patient management outcomes, along with relevant anatomy, biomechanics, limb salvage techniques, imaging, arthroscopy, and more. It's a perfect resource for training...board certification or recertification review...or everyday clinical reference!

Key Features

  • Apply the guidance in a logical fashion with coverage that progresses from describing commonly seen clinical problems to reviewing less frequently encountered conditions.
  • Follow the most appropriate surgical management approaches.
  • Assimilate the information easily through bulleted text, crisp artwork, clinical charts, tables, algorithms, and annotated key references.

About the Authors

Jonathan Garino Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine; Director, University of Pennsylvania Adult Reconstructive Fellowship, Presbyterian Medical Center, Department of Orthopaedics

Pedro Beredjiklian Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Hand Surgery, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Presbyterian Medical Center

