Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Adult Reconstruction and Arthroplasty
1st Edition
Description
This volume in the Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics Series equips you with the key concepts and clinical skills needed to excel in the subspecialty of adult reconstruction and arthroplasty. Inside you'll find concise, clinically focused coverage of the surgical techniques you need to know to obtain optimal patient management outcomes, along with relevant anatomy, biomechanics, limb salvage techniques, imaging, arthroscopy, and more. It's a perfect resource for training...board certification or recertification review...or everyday clinical reference!
Key Features
- Apply the guidance in a logical fashion with coverage that progresses from describing commonly seen clinical problems to reviewing less frequently encountered conditions.
- Follow the most appropriate surgical management approaches.
- Assimilate the information easily through bulleted text, crisp artwork, clinical charts, tables, algorithms, and annotated key references.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 10th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323033701
About the Authors
Jonathan Garino Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine; Director, University of Pennsylvania Adult Reconstructive Fellowship, Presbyterian Medical Center, Department of Orthopaedics
Pedro Beredjiklian Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Hand Surgery, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Presbyterian Medical Center