Core Curriculum for Progressive Care Nursing
1st Edition
Description
The only reference focused on progressive care nursing, this complete reference includes all of the key information you need to know for success in practice and on the PCCN certification exam. Expert authors from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses provide the most authoritative content on caring for patients in step-down, intermediate and telemetry units and prepare you to treat patients from every phase of progressive care. Plenty of illustrations and easy-reference tables clarify difficult concepts and make it easy to review content quickly.
Key Features
- AACN authorship ensures you receive the most accurate and dependable information available from the same group that administers the PCCN examination.
- Comprehensive coverage including everything from basic to advanced concepts makes this an essential resource for nurses of any level of expertise.
- Content most likely to be on the exam is highlighted to help you study more efficiently.
- The latest, most authoritative references categorized by disorder make it easy to find resources for further research.
- Concise outline format with organization by body system helps you quickly locate information.
- Priority organization presents nursing management information in order of clinical priority.
- Content written from a collaborative care perspective includes medical management and interventions integrated throughout the text.
- User-friendly two-color design clarifies difficult concepts and makes illustrations and tables easy to understand.
Table of Contents
- Professional Caring and Ethical Practice
2. The Pulmonary System
3. The Cardiovascular System
4. The Neurologic System
5. The Renal System
6. The Endocrine System
7. Hematologic and Immunologic Systems
8. The Gastrointestinal System
9. Multisystem
10. Psychosocial Aspects of Progressive Care
