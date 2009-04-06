Core Curriculum for Progressive Care Nursing

The only reference focused on progressive care nursing, this complete reference includes all of the key information you need to know for success in practice and on the PCCN certification exam. Expert authors from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses provide the most authoritative content on caring for patients in step-down, intermediate and telemetry units and prepare you to treat patients from every phase of progressive care. Plenty of illustrations and easy-reference tables clarify difficult concepts and make it easy to review content quickly.