Core Curriculum for Pain Management Nursing

Section 1: Foundation of Pain Management Nursing

1. Foundations of Pain Management Nursing

2. Historical and Cultural Influences on Pain Perceptions, Barriers to Treatment and Disparities in Pain Care

3. Social, Political, and Ethical Forces Influencing Pain Management

4. Epidemiology of Pain

5. Opportunities and Complexities in the Future of Pain Management

Section 2: Clinical Practice of Pain Management Nursing

6. Key Terms and Definitions for Pain Management Nursing

7. Theories of Pain

8. The Impact of Pain and Benefits of Pain Management

9. Physiology of Pain

10. Overview of Pain Management Pharmacology

11. Sex and Gender Differences within Pain Management

12. Pain Assessment

13. Acute Pain Management

14. Persistent Pain Management

15. Cancer Pain Management

16. Pediatric Pain Management

17. Gerontology Pain Management

18. Pain Management and Palliative Care

19. Depression, Anxiety and Pain

20. Substance Use Disorder and Pain

21. Complementary and Integrative Therapies for Pain Management

22. Procedural Sedation and Analgesia

Section 3: Nursing Roles Involved in Pain Management

23. Research Utilization and Application in Pain Management

24. Making Change in the World of Pain Management

25. Implementing and Evaluating Pain Management Safety and Quality

26. Pain Management Education

27. The Role of the Advanced Practice Nurse in Pain Management

