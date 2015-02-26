Core Curriculum for Oncology Nursing

Part One: Health Promotion, Screening and Early Detection

1. Epidemiology, Prevention, and Health Promotion

2. Screening and Early Detection

Part Two: Scientific Basis for Practice

3. Carcinogenesis

4. Immunology

5. Genetic Risk Factors

6. Research Protocols and Clinical Trials

7. Breast Cancer

8. Lung Cancer

9. Cancers of the Gastrointestinal Tract

10. Cancers of the Reproductive System

11. Cancers of the Urinary System

12. Skin Cancer

13. Head and Neck Cancers

14. Cancers of the Neurologic System

15. Leukemia

16. Lymphoma and Multiple Myeloma

17. Bone and Soft Tissue Cancers

18. HIV-Related Cancers

Part Three: Treatment Modalities

19. Nursing Implication of Surgical Treatment

20. Nursing Implications of Blood and Marrow Transplant

21. Nursing Implications of Radiation Therapy

22. Nursing implications of Chemotherapy

23. Nursing implications of Targeted Therapies and Biotherapy

24. Nursing implications of Support Therapies and Procedures

Part Four: Symptom Management

25. Pharmacologic Interventions

26. Complimentary and Integrative Modalities

27. Alterations in Hematologic and Immune Function

28. Alterations in Gastrointestinal Function

29. Alterations in Genitourinary Function

30. Alterations in Musculoskeletal, Integumentary and Neurologic Functions

31. Alterations in Respiratory Function

32. Alterations in Cardiovascular Function

33. Alterations in Nutritional Status

34. Comfort

Part Five: Psychosocial Dimensions of Care

35. Cultural, Spiritual, and Religious Diversity

36. Altered Body Image

37. Coping Mechanisms and Skills

38. Psychosocial Disturbances and Alterations

39. Sexuality

Part Six: Oncologic Emergencies

40. Metabolic Emergencies

41. Structural Emergencies

Part Seven: Survivorship

42. Survivorship

Part Eight: Palliative and End-of-life Care

43. Palliative and End-of-life Care

Part Nine: Professional Practice

44. Evidence-Based Practice and Standards of Oncology Nursing

45. Education Process

46. Legal Issues

47. Ethical Issues

48. Professional Issues

