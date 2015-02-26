Core Curriculum for Oncology Nursing
5th Edition
Description
There’s no other OCN® Exam review resource like it! The Core Curriculum for Oncology Nursing, 5th Edition is the only review book for the OCN Examination developed in collaboration with Oncology Nursing Society (ONS). Based on the latest test blueprint for the OCN Exam, this book covers the entire scope of practice for oncology nursing — in an outline format that emphasizes important information and streamlines your review. Edited by Joanne Itano, a certified oncology nurse, The Core Curriculum is recognized as the definitive review tool for the OCN exam. Whether you’re preparing for your initial OCN certification or getting recertified, you cannot do without this resource!
Key Features
- Definitive preparation guide for the OCN® Examination is developed in collaboration with, and endorsed by, the Oncology Nursing Society, the parent organization of the Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation (ONCC), which administers the OCN Examination.
- Coverage of the entire scope of oncology care includes quality of life, protective mechanisms, gastrointestinal and urinary function, cardiopulmonary function, oncologic emergencies, the scientific basis for practice, health promotion, and professional performance.
- Nearly 60 colorful illustrations and more than 150 summary tables explain complex concepts in oncology nursing, including up-to-date cancer staging information.
- Coverage of pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic interventions includes both traditional and alternative therapies.
- Outline format provides a quick-reference review that begins with theory and continues through the steps of the nursing process.
Table of Contents
Part One: Health Promotion, Screening and Early Detection
1. Epidemiology, Prevention, and Health Promotion
2. Screening and Early Detection
Part Two: Scientific Basis for Practice
3. Carcinogenesis
4. Immunology
5. Genetic Risk Factors
6. Research Protocols and Clinical Trials
7. Breast Cancer
8. Lung Cancer
9. Cancers of the Gastrointestinal Tract
10. Cancers of the Reproductive System
11. Cancers of the Urinary System
12. Skin Cancer
13. Head and Neck Cancers
14. Cancers of the Neurologic System
15. Leukemia
16. Lymphoma and Multiple Myeloma
17. Bone and Soft Tissue Cancers
18. HIV-Related Cancers
Part Three: Treatment Modalities
19. Nursing Implication of Surgical Treatment
20. Nursing Implications of Blood and Marrow Transplant
21. Nursing Implications of Radiation Therapy
22. Nursing implications of Chemotherapy
23. Nursing implications of Targeted Therapies and Biotherapy
24. Nursing implications of Support Therapies and Procedures
Part Four: Symptom Management
25. Pharmacologic Interventions
26. Complimentary and Integrative Modalities
27. Alterations in Hematologic and Immune Function
28. Alterations in Gastrointestinal Function
29. Alterations in Genitourinary Function
30. Alterations in Musculoskeletal, Integumentary and Neurologic Functions
31. Alterations in Respiratory Function
32. Alterations in Cardiovascular Function
33. Alterations in Nutritional Status
34. Comfort
Part Five: Psychosocial Dimensions of Care
35. Cultural, Spiritual, and Religious Diversity
36. Altered Body Image
37. Coping Mechanisms and Skills
38. Psychosocial Disturbances and Alterations
39. Sexuality
Part Six: Oncologic Emergencies
40. Metabolic Emergencies
41. Structural Emergencies
Part Seven: Survivorship
42. Survivorship
Part Eight: Palliative and End-of-life Care
43. Palliative and End-of-life Care
Part Nine: Professional Practice
44. Evidence-Based Practice and Standards of Oncology Nursing
45. Education Process
46. Legal Issues
47. Ethical Issues
48. Professional Issues
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 26th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455776269
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455776917
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455775590
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455776597
About the Author
Joanne Itano
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Vice President, Academic Affairs; Associate Professor of Nursing, University of Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii
About the Editor
Jeannine Brant
Affiliations and Expertise
Oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist and Nurse Scientist, Billings Clinic, Billings, Montana
Francisco Conde
Affiliations and Expertise
Francisco A. Conde, PhD, AOCNS®, FAAN Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Oncology Queen’s Medical Center Honolulu, HI
Marlon Saria
Affiliations and Expertise
Marlon Garzo Saria, MSN, RN, AOCNS Clinical Nurse Specialist Moores Cancer Center University of California San Diego La Jolla, California