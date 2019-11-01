Core Curriculum for Oncology Nursing
6th Edition
Description
The only OCN® Exam review developed in collaboration with the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS), the Core Curriculum for Oncology Nursing, 6th Edition is the must-have OCN® certification review resources. This essential guide covers the entire scope of practice for oncology nursing and reflects important changes in the dynamic field of cancer treatment and care. The thoroughly revised sixth edition follows the latest test blueprint for the OCN® Exam and is presented in a streamlined outline format to help you focus on the most important information. Recognized as the definitive resource for concepts and practice in oncology nursing, this is the #1 review tool when preparing for OCN® certification!
Key Features
- This definitive study resource for the OCN® Examination is the only such resource developed in collaboration with and endorsed by the Oncology Nursing Society.
- Coverage of the entire scope of oncology care includes quality of life, protective mechanisms, gastrointestinal and urinary function, cardiopulmonary function, oncologic emergencies, the scientific basis for practice, health promotion, and professional performance.
- Consistent outline format provides a quick-reference review that begins with theory and continues through the steps of the nursing process.
- Emphasis on QSEN competencies is designed to reduce errors, with a focus on safety and evidence-based practice including Safety Alerts for cancer chemotherapy drugs.
- Updates on cancer treatment and related nursing care include the most current and accurate information, preparing you for the OCN exam and for enhanced clinical practice.
Table of Contents
Part One: The Care Continuum
1. Epidemiology, Prevention, and Health Promotion
2. Screening and Early Detection
3. Survivorship
4. Palliative and End-of-life Care
5. Navigation Across the Cancer Continuum
6. Communication and Shared Decision-Making
Part Two: Scientific Basis for Practice
7. Carcinogenesis
8. Immunology
9. Precision Medicine
10. Genetic Risk Factors
11. Clinical Trials
12. Bone and Soft Tissue Cancers
13. Breast Cancer
14. Gastrointestinal Cancers
15. Genitourinary Cancers
16. Head and Neck Cancers
17. HIV-Related Cancers
18. Leukemia
19. Lung Cancer
20. Lymphoma
21. Multiple Myeloma
22. Neurologic System Cancers
23. Reproductive System Cancers
24. Skin Cancers
Part Three: Treatment Modalities
25. Surgery
26. Blood and Marrow Transplantation
27. Radiation Therapy
28. Chemotherapy and Hormonal Therapy
29. Biotherapy, Immunotherapy, and Targeted Therapies
30. Support Therapies and Access Devices
Part Four: Palliation of Symptoms
31. Pharmacologic Interventions
32. Complementary and Alternative Modalities
33. Cardiovascular Symptoms
34. Cognitive Symptoms
35. Endocrine Symptoms
36. Fatigue
37. Gastrointestinal Symptoms
38. Genitourinary Symptoms
39. Hematologic and Immune Symptoms
40. Integumentary Symptoms
41. Musculoskeletal Symptoms
42. Neurologic Symptoms
43. Nutrition Issues
44. Pain
45. Respiratory Symptoms
46. Sleep Disturbances
Part Five: Psychosocial Dimensions of Care
47. Altered Body Image
48. Caregiver Burden
49. Cultural and Spiritual Care
50. Psychosocial Considerations
51. Sexuality and Sexual Dysfunction
Part Six: Oncologic Emergencies
52. Metabolic Emergencies
53. Structural Emergencies
Part Seven: Professional Practice
54. Standards of Practice and Professional Performance
55. Evidence-Based Practice
56. Principles of Education and Learning
57. Legal Issues
58. Ethical Issues
59. Professional Issues
60. Compassion Fatigue
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323595452
About the Editor
Jeannine Brant
Affiliations and Expertise
Oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist and Nurse Scientist, Billings Clinic, Billings, Montana