Core Curriculum for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437702606, 9781437725995

Core Curriculum for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing

4th Edition

Authors: M. Terese Verklan Marlene Walden M. Terese Verklan Marlene Walden
eBook ISBN: 9781437725995
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th May 2009
Page Count: 960
Description

Perfect as a resource in the field or for exam preparation, this authoritative reference from the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) includes in-depth coverage of the most common neonatal disorders and their management. The concise outline format highlights the essentials of each condition including definition, etiology, pathophysiology, signs and symptoms, diagnostic tests, treatments, and outcomes to help you find important information quickly.

Key Features

  • Coverage of key content on the neonatal intensive care nursing certification exam prepares you for test success.
  • Information on families, ethics, legal issues, research, case management, and the transition to home emphasizes the importance of total care of the neonatal patient and family.

Table of Contents

SECTION ONE: ANTEPARTUM, INTRAPARTUM, AND TRANSITION TO EXTRAUTERINE LIFE

1. Uncomplicated Antepartum and Intrapartum Care

2. Antepartum-Intrapartum Complications

3. Perinatal Substance Abuse

4. Adaptation to Extrauterine Life

5. Neonatal Delivery Room Resuscitation


SECTION TWO: CORNERSTONES OF CLINICAL PRACTICE

6. Thermoregulation

7. Physical Assessment

8. Fluid and Electrolyte Management

9. Glucose Management

10. Nutritional Management

11. Developmental Support

12. Pharmacology

13. Laboratory Concepts and Test Interpretation

14. Radiologic Evaluation

15. Common Invasive Procedures

16. Pain Assessment and Management

17. Families in Crisis

18. Patient Safety

19. Discharge Planning and Transition to Home Care

20. Genetics: From Bench to Bedside

21. Intrafacility and Interfacility Neonatal Transport

22. Care of the Extremely Low Birth Weight Infant

23. Care of the Late Preterm Infant NEW


SECTION THREE: PATHOPHYSIOLOGY: MANAGEMENT AND TREATMENT OF COMMON DISORDERS

24. Respiratory Distress

25. Apnea

26. Assisted Ventilation

27. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

28. Cardiovascular Disorders

29. Gastrointestinal Disorders

30. Endocrine Disorders

31. Hematologic Disorders

32. Immunology and Infectious Disease

33. Renal and Genitourinary Disorders

34. Neurologic Disorders

35. Congenital Anomalies

36. Neonatal Dermatology

37. Ophthalmologic and Auditory Disorders


SECTION FOUR: PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE

38. Foundations of Neonatal Research

39. Ethical Issues

40. Legal Issues

About the Author

M. Terese Verklan

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor / Neonatal Clinical Nurse Specialist, The University of Texas Medical Branch, Graduate School of Basic Sciences, School of Nursing, Galveston, Texas Adjunct Faculty, Texas Woman's University, Houston, Texas

Marlene Walden

Affiliations and Expertise

Neonatal Nurse Practitioner, Advanced Practice Providers Service Nurse Scientist & Chair, Research Council Texas Children's Hospital Assistant Professor, Pediatrics-Newborn Baylor College of Medicine Houston, Texas 77030

