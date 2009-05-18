Core Curriculum for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing
4th Edition
Description
Perfect as a resource in the field or for exam preparation, this authoritative reference from the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) includes in-depth coverage of the most common neonatal disorders and their management. The concise outline format highlights the essentials of each condition including definition, etiology, pathophysiology, signs and symptoms, diagnostic tests, treatments, and outcomes to help you find important information quickly.
Key Features
- Coverage of key content on the neonatal intensive care nursing certification exam prepares you for test success.
- Information on families, ethics, legal issues, research, case management, and the transition to home emphasizes the importance of total care of the neonatal patient and family.
Table of Contents
SECTION ONE: ANTEPARTUM, INTRAPARTUM, AND TRANSITION TO EXTRAUTERINE LIFE
1. Uncomplicated Antepartum and Intrapartum Care
2. Antepartum-Intrapartum Complications
3. Perinatal Substance Abuse
4. Adaptation to Extrauterine Life
5. Neonatal Delivery Room Resuscitation
SECTION TWO: CORNERSTONES OF CLINICAL PRACTICE
6. Thermoregulation
7. Physical Assessment
8. Fluid and Electrolyte Management
9. Glucose Management
10. Nutritional Management
11. Developmental Support
12. Pharmacology
13. Laboratory Concepts and Test Interpretation
14. Radiologic Evaluation
15. Common Invasive Procedures
16. Pain Assessment and Management
17. Families in Crisis
18. Patient Safety
19. Discharge Planning and Transition to Home Care
20. Genetics: From Bench to Bedside
21. Intrafacility and Interfacility Neonatal Transport
22. Care of the Extremely Low Birth Weight Infant
23. Care of the Late Preterm Infant NEW
SECTION THREE: PATHOPHYSIOLOGY: MANAGEMENT AND TREATMENT OF COMMON DISORDERS
24. Respiratory Distress
25. Apnea
26. Assisted Ventilation
27. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
28. Cardiovascular Disorders
29. Gastrointestinal Disorders
30. Endocrine Disorders
31. Hematologic Disorders
32. Immunology and Infectious Disease
33. Renal and Genitourinary Disorders
34. Neurologic Disorders
35. Congenital Anomalies
36. Neonatal Dermatology
37. Ophthalmologic and Auditory Disorders
SECTION FOUR: PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE
38. Foundations of Neonatal Research
39. Ethical Issues
40. Legal Issues
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 18th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437725995
About the Author
M. Terese Verklan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor / Neonatal Clinical Nurse Specialist, The University of Texas Medical Branch, Graduate School of Basic Sciences, School of Nursing, Galveston, Texas Adjunct Faculty, Texas Woman's University, Houston, Texas
Marlene Walden
Affiliations and Expertise
Neonatal Nurse Practitioner, Advanced Practice Providers Service Nurse Scientist & Chair, Research Council Texas Children's Hospital Assistant Professor, Pediatrics-Newborn Baylor College of Medicine Houston, Texas 77030
