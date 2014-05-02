Core Curriculum for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing

Perfect as a resource in the field or for exam preparation, this authoritative reference from the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) includes in-depth coverage of the most common neonatal disorders and their management. The concise outline format highlights the essentials of each condition including definition, etiology, pathophysiology, signs and symptoms, diagnostic tests, treatments, and outcomes to help you find important information quickly. This new edition also features an increased focus on evidence-based practice, new CAMTS and AAMS guidelines, new techniques for PICC placement, and changes to the Neonatal Resuscitation Program.