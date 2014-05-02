Core Curriculum for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing
5th Edition
Description
Perfect as a resource in the field or for exam preparation, this authoritative reference from the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) includes in-depth coverage of the most common neonatal disorders and their management. The concise outline format highlights the essentials of each condition including definition, etiology, pathophysiology, signs and symptoms, diagnostic tests, treatments, and outcomes to help you find important information quickly. This new edition also features an increased focus on evidence-based practice, new CAMTS and AAMS guidelines, new techniques for PICC placement, and changes to the Neonatal Resuscitation Program.
Key Features
All necessary information to prepare for the neonatal intensive care nursing certification examination is included.
- Concise outline format provides access to important nursing considerations associated with the management of the most common conditions in the neonate.
- Text provides a collaborative effort between the three most authoritative associations in neonatal intensive care nursing - AWHONN, AACN, and NANN.
- Information on families, ethics, legal issues, research, case management, and the transition to home acknowledge the full scope of neonatal nursing practice.
Table of Contents
ANTEPARTUM, INTRAPARTUM, AND TRANSITION TO EXTRAUTERINE LIFE
1. Uncomplicated Antepartum, Intrapartum, and Postpartum Care
2. Antepartum-Intrapartum Complications
3. Perinatal Substance Abuse
4. Adaptation to Extrauterine Life
5. Neonatal Delivery Room Resuscitation
CORNERSTONES OF CLINICAL PRACTICE
6. Thermoregulation
7. Physical Assessment
8. Fluid and Electrolyte Management
9. Glucose Management
10. Nutritional Management
11. Developmental Support
12. Pharmacology
13. Laboratory and Diagnostic Test Interpretation
14. Radiologic Evaluation
15. Common Invasive Procedures
16. Pain Assessment and Management
17. Families in Crisis
18. Patient Safety
19. Discharge Planning and Transition to Home Care
20. Genetics: From Bench to Bedside
21. Intrafacility and Interfacility Neonatal Transport
22. Care of the Extremely Low Birth Weight Infant
23. Care of the Late Preterm Infant
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY: MANAGEMENT AND TREATMENT OF COMMON DISORDERS
24. Respiratory Distress
25. Apnea
26. Assisted Ventilation
27. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
28. Cardiovascular Disorders
29. Gastrointestinal Disorders
30. Endocrine Disorders
31. Hematologic Disorders
32. Infectious Disease in the Neonate
33. Renal and Genitourinary Disorders
34. Neurologic Disorders
35. Congenital Anomalies
36. Neonatal Dermatology
37. Ophthalmologic and Auditory Disorders
PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE
38. Foundations of Neonatal Research
39. Ethical Issues
40. Legal Issues
APPENDIX A: Newborn Metric Conversion Tables
Details
- No. of pages:
- 944
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 2nd May 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462334
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323265010
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462310
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323225908
About the Author
M. Terese Verklan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor / Neonatal Clinical Nurse Specialist, The University of Texas Medical Branch, Graduate School of Basic Sciences, School of Nursing, Galveston, Texas Adjunct Faculty, Texas Woman's University, Houston, Texas
Marlene Walden
Affiliations and Expertise
Neonatal Nurse Practitioner, Advanced Practice Providers Service Nurse Scientist & Chair, Research Council Texas Children's Hospital Assistant Professor, Pediatrics-Newborn Baylor College of Medicine Houston, Texas 77030