Core Curriculum for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323225908, 9780323462334

Core Curriculum for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing

5th Edition

Authors: M. Terese Verklan Marlene Walden
eBook ISBN: 9780323462334
Paperback ISBN: 9780323225908
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd May 2014
Page Count: 944
Description

Perfect as a resource in the field or for exam preparation, this authoritative reference from the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) includes in-depth coverage of the most common neonatal disorders and their management. The concise outline format highlights the essentials of each condition including definition, etiology, pathophysiology, signs and symptoms, diagnostic tests, treatments, and outcomes to help you find important information quickly. This new edition also features an increased focus on evidence-based practice, new CAMTS and AAMS guidelines, new techniques for PICC placement, and changes to the Neonatal Resuscitation Program.

Key Features

  • All necessary information to prepare for the neonatal intensive care nursing certification examination is included.
  • Concise outline format provides access to important nursing considerations associated with the management of the most common conditions in the neonate.
  • Text provides a collaborative effort between the three most authoritative associations in neonatal intensive care nursing - AWHONN, AACN, and NANN.
  • Information on families, ethics, legal issues, research, case management, and the transition to home acknowledge the full scope of neonatal nursing practice.

Table of Contents

ANTEPARTUM, INTRAPARTUM, AND TRANSITION TO EXTRAUTERINE LIFE
 1. Uncomplicated Antepartum, Intrapartum, and Postpartum Care
 2. Antepartum-Intrapartum Complications
 3. Perinatal Substance Abuse
 4. Adaptation to Extrauterine Life
 5. Neonatal Delivery Room Resuscitation
CORNERSTONES OF CLINICAL PRACTICE
 6. Thermoregulation
 7. Physical Assessment
 8. Fluid and Electrolyte Management
 9. Glucose Management
 10. Nutritional Management
 11. Developmental Support
 12. Pharmacology
 13. Laboratory and Diagnostic Test Interpretation
 14. Radiologic Evaluation
 15. Common Invasive Procedures
 16. Pain Assessment and Management
 17. Families in Crisis
 18. Patient Safety
 19. Discharge Planning and Transition to Home Care
 20. Genetics: From Bench to Bedside
 21. Intrafacility and Interfacility Neonatal Transport
 22. Care of the Extremely Low Birth Weight Infant
 23. Care of the Late Preterm Infant
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY: MANAGEMENT AND TREATMENT OF COMMON DISORDERS
 24. Respiratory Distress
 25. Apnea
 26. Assisted Ventilation
 27. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
 28. Cardiovascular Disorders
 29. Gastrointestinal Disorders
 30. Endocrine Disorders
 31. Hematologic Disorders
 32. Infectious Disease in the Neonate
 33. Renal and Genitourinary Disorders
 34. Neurologic Disorders
 35. Congenital Anomalies
 36. Neonatal Dermatology
 37. Ophthalmologic and Auditory Disorders
PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE
 38. Foundations of Neonatal Research
 39. Ethical Issues
 40. Legal Issues
APPENDIX A: Newborn Metric Conversion Tables

Details

No. of pages:
944
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323462334
Paperback ISBN:
9780323225908

About the Author

M. Terese Verklan

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor / Neonatal Clinical Nurse Specialist, The University of Texas Medical Branch, Graduate School of Basic Sciences, School of Nursing, Galveston, Texas Adjunct Faculty, Texas Woman's University, Houston, Texas

Marlene Walden

Affiliations and Expertise

Neonatal Nurse Practitioner, Advanced Practice Providers Service Nurse Scientist & Chair, Research Council Texas Children's Hospital Assistant Professor, Pediatrics-Newborn Baylor College of Medicine Houston, Texas 77030

