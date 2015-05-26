Core Curriculum for Maternal-Newborn Nursing

Section I: Reproduction: Fetal and Placental Development

1. Reproductive Anatomy, Physiology, and the Menstrual Cycle

2. Genetics

3. Fetal and Placental Development and Functioning

Section 2: Normal Pregnancy

4. Ethnocultural Considerations in the Childbearing Period

5. Physiology of Pregnancy

6. Psychology of Pregnancy

Section 3: Maternal-Fetal Wellbeing

7. Age-Related Concerns

8. Antepartum Fetal Assessment

9. Environmental Hazards

Section 4: Intrapartum Period

10. Essential Forces and Factors in Labor

11. Normal Childbirth

12. Intrapartum Fetal Assessment

Section 5: Postpartum Period

13. Physical and Psychologic Changes

14. Breastfeeding

15. Contraception

Section 6: The Newborn

16. Transitional Care of the Newborn

17. The Newborn at Risk

Section 7: Complications of Childbearing

18. Intimate Partner Violence

19. Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy

20. Maternal Infections

21. Hemorrhagic Disorders

22. Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders

23. Trauma and Surgery in Pregnancy

24. Substance Abuse in Pregnancy

25. Other Medical Complications

26. Labor and Delivery at Risk

27. Postpartum Complications

Section 8: Ethics and Issues

28. Ethics