Core Curriculum for Maternal-Newborn Nursing
5th Edition
Description
AWHONN’s Core Curriculum for Maternal-Newborn Nursing, 5th Edition provides the most up-to-date, accurate information available on today’s maternal-newborn nursing practice. Its concise outline format covers concepts of reproduction, fetal development, normal pregnancy, intrapartum and postpartum periods, the normal newborn, complications in the mother and newborn, and ethical issues. With a fresh focus on patient safety and revised case studies, this clinical guide and certification prep tool features AWHONN-endorsed content for the practice of maternal-newborn nursing.
Key Features
- AWHONN-endorsed content makes this the definitive resource in preparing for current practice and specialty nursing certification examinations.
- Coverage of the full scope of maternal-newborn nursing practice addresses topics, such as: families; ethics; legal issues; research, case management; genetics; and the transition to home and parenthood.
- Bulleted outline format allows for quick review and reference of key information on the management of pregnant women and their newborns through all stages of care.
Table of Contents
Section I: Reproduction: Fetal and Placental Development
1. Reproductive Anatomy, Physiology, and the Menstrual Cycle
2. Genetics
3. Fetal and Placental Development and Functioning
Section 2: Normal Pregnancy
4. Ethnocultural Considerations in the Childbearing Period
5. Physiology of Pregnancy
6. Psychology of Pregnancy
Section 3: Maternal-Fetal Wellbeing
7. Age-Related Concerns
8. Antepartum Fetal Assessment
9. Environmental Hazards
Section 4: Intrapartum Period
10. Essential Forces and Factors in Labor
11. Normal Childbirth
12. Intrapartum Fetal Assessment
Section 5: Postpartum Period
13. Physical and Psychologic Changes
14. Breastfeeding
15. Contraception
Section 6: The Newborn
16. Transitional Care of the Newborn
17. The Newborn at Risk
Section 7: Complications of Childbearing
18. Intimate Partner Violence
19. Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy
20. Maternal Infections
21. Hemorrhagic Disorders
22. Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders
23. Trauma and Surgery in Pregnancy
24. Substance Abuse in Pregnancy
25. Other Medical Complications
26. Labor and Delivery at Risk
27. Postpartum Complications
Section 8: Ethics and Issues
28. Ethics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 728
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 26th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323287630
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462297
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462273
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323287647
About the Author
Susan Mattson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, College of Nursing and Healthcare Innovation, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ
Judy Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing, California State University-Long Beach, Long Beach, CA