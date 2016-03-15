Core Concepts in Clinical Infectious Diseases (CCCID)
1st Edition
Description
Core Concepts in Clinical Infectious Diseases (CCCID) provides medical students and researchers, infectious disease fellows, and practicing clinicians with key clinical concepts in the differential diagnosis and workup of infectious diseases. With the use of tables, charts, and problem-oriented medical diagnosis, it will provide a way of organizing and thinking about commonly seen clinical presentations of infectious diseases. Instead of discussing each disease process or any particular infectious process, this book will assist clinicians in seeing the forest and not focusing on the leaf.
Graphs and tables have been constructed over 14 years of taking notes, teaching clinical infectious diseases, and discussing real clinical cases. This book is not about acquiring the structure of infectious diseases that is presented in classic textbooks of infectious disease; instead, it is about refining the process of putting the pieces together in clinical thinking to achieve an accurate clinical diagnosis and thus improved patient care.
Key Features
- Assists the reader in connecting the dots (process of accumulating real-time knowledge) during the thinking process of clinical decision-making in the area of infectious diseases
- Uses tables and charts for easy understanding and application
- Contains a manual style that targets different audiences, such as medical students, hospital medicine specialists, outpatient internal medicine practitioners, infectious disease fellows in training, and practicing clinicians
- Provides an up-to-date discussion of core concepts in clinical infectious diseases
Readership
Researchers and advanced students in the fields of infectious diseases, microbiology, public health and immunology
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Chapter 1: Sepsis
- Abstract
- Diagnostic approach to sepsis
- Infection
- Sepsis
- Hospital acquired sepsis
- Community acquired sepsis
Chapter 2: Bloodstream Infections
- Abstract
- Diagnostic approach to bloodstream infections
- Bacteremia
- Endovascular infections
- Fungemia
- Catheter-associated bloodstream infections
Chapter 3: Central Nervous System Syndromes
- Abstract
- Diagnostic approach and differential diagnosis of major neurologic syndromes
- Major infectious diseases affecting the spinal cord, nerve roots, and peripheral nerves
Chapter 4: Ocular Infections
- Abstract
- Diagnostic approach to ocular infections
Chapter 5: Upper Airway Infections
- Abstract
- Diagnostic approach to upper respiratory infections
Chapter 6: Lower Airway Infections
- Abstract
- Diagnostic approach to lower respiratory infections
Chapter 7: Neck and Thoracic Infections
- Abstract
- Diagnostic approach to thoracic and neck infections
Chapter 8: Abdominal/Pelvic Infections
- Abstract
- Diagnostic approach to abdominal and pelvic infections
Chapter 9: Genitourinary Infections
- Abstract
- Diagnostic approach to genitourinary infections and inflammatory infections
Chapter 10: Cutaneous, Subcutaneous, and Deep Tissue Infections
- Abstract
- Diagnostic approach to skin and soft-tissue infectious syndromes
Chapter 11: Osteoarticular Infections
- Abstract
- Diagnostic approach to osteoarticular infections
- Drug-induced bone disorders seen by infectious diseases clinicians
Chapter 12: Nonsuppurative Manifestations of Infections
- Abstract
- Diagnostic approach to nonsuppurative manifestations of infectious pathogens
- Glomerulonephritis
- Glomerulonephritis associated with infective bacterial endocarditis
- Membranoproliferative GN associated with ventricular shunts
- Viral-induced focal segmental glomerulosclerosis
- Membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis associated with hepatitis C virus
- Membranous nephropathy associated with hepatitis B virus
- Amyloidosis
- Toxin-mediated diseases
- Malignancies associated with infectious diseases
- Systemic vasculitis
Chapter 13: Inflammatory and Autoimmune Syndromes Mimickers of Infection
- Abstract
- Diagnostic approach to inflammatory and autoimmune conditions mimicking an infectious disease
- Autoimmunity
- Autoinflammation
Chapter 14: Syndromes in Travel and Tropical Medicine
- Abstract
- Diagnostic approach to travel and tropical medicine syndromes
- Clinical syndromes in travel and tropical medicine
- Fever and travel
- Gastrointestinal disease and travel
- Dermatologic conditions and travel
- Eosinophilia and travel
- Diagnostic approach to common tropical diseases
Chapter 15: Infectious Syndromes Associated With Immunodeficiencies
- Abstract
- Diagnostic approach to selected primary and secondary immunodeficiencies
- Combined variable immunodeficiency
- Other immunodeficiencies caused by antibody deficiencies
- Immunodeficiencies associated with autoantibodies to cytokines
- Chronic granulomatous disease
- Complement deficiencies
- Neutropenia
- Immunodeficiency associated with HIV/AIDS
- Infections associated with solid organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
- Infections associated with diabetes mellitus
Chapter 16: Specific Organ Syndromes
- Abstract
- Rhabdomyolysis
- Acid–base disorders and infectious diseases
- Electrolyte abnormalities and infectious diseases
- Endocrine organs and infectious diseases
- Adrenal glands
- Hematologic abnormalities
Chapter 17: Febrile Syndromes
- Abstract
- Diagnostic approach to febrile syndromes in infectious diseases
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 15th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128044803
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128044230
About the Author
Carlos Franco-Paredes
Dr. Franco-Paredes is a practicing clinician in internal medicine and infectious diseases with an MPH in global health and 14 years of clinical activities in travel and tropical medicine, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, leprosy, vaccine-preventable diseases and general infectious diseases. Concomitantly with clinical duties, he has also participated in international consultations in global health over the last 10 years. His interests have included epidemiological and clinical aspects of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) and vaccine-preventable diseases. Dr. Franco-Paredes is currently a Consultant Coalition against Typhoid Program at Sabin Vaccine Institute, Washington, D.C; and Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the Hospital Infantil de Mexico, Federico Gomez.
Affiliations and Expertise
Infectious Diseases Clinician, Adjunct Clinical Professor, Hospital Infantil de Mexico, Federico Gomez, Mexico City, Mexico
Reviews
"...offers a fresh approach to organizing information into core concepts and clinical experiences to enhance readers' thinking process in clinical decision-making. Using tables, the book provides concise checklists to improve and optimize patient care. Score: 91 - 4 Stars" --Doody's, Core Concepts in Clinical Infectious Diseases (CCCID)