Core Anatomy for Students - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702020407

Core Anatomy for Students

1st Edition

Vol. 1: The Limbs and Vertebral Column

Authors: Christopher Dean John Pegington
Paperback ISBN: 9780702020407
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 4th October 1995
Page Count: 208
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Core Anatomy offers a thorough yet concise explanation of all aspects of anatomy essential to students. Volume I covers the upper limb--shoulder, upper arm and elbow joint, forearm, wrist, hand and digits, and front of the forearm; the lower limb--front and sides of the thigh, gluteal region and hip joint, back of the thigh, popliteal fossa and knee joint, leg, ankle, and foot; and the vertebral column--vertebral column, and the spinal cord.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Bailièrre Tindall 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Bailièrre Tindall
Paperback ISBN:
9780702020407

About the Author

Christopher Dean

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Anatomy and Developmental Biology, University College London, London, UK

John Pegington

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Anatomy and Developmental Biology, University College London, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.