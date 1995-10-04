Core Anatomy for Students
1st Edition
Vol. 1: The Limbs and Vertebral Column
Authors: Christopher Dean John Pegington
Paperback ISBN: 9780702020407
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 4th October 1995
Page Count: 208
Description
Core Anatomy offers a thorough yet concise explanation of all aspects of anatomy essential to students. Volume I covers the upper limb--shoulder, upper arm and elbow joint, forearm, wrist, hand and digits, and front of the forearm; the lower limb--front and sides of the thigh, gluteal region and hip joint, back of the thigh, popliteal fossa and knee joint, leg, ankle, and foot; and the vertebral column--vertebral column, and the spinal cord.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 1996
- Published:
- 4th October 1995
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702020407
About the Author
Christopher Dean
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anatomy and Developmental Biology, University College London, London, UK
John Pegington
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anatomy and Developmental Biology, University College London, London, UK
