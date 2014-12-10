Cord Blood Stem Cells Medicine

Cord Blood Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine discusses the current applications for cord blood stem cells and techniques for banking cord blood. Cord blood, blood from the umbilical cord and placenta of an infant, represents an alternate source of stem cells that can be used to treat a myriad of disorders. Cord blood stem cells are being used more frequently and studied more seriously, as evidenced by the explosion of scientific literature on the topic.

Currently, clinical and pre-clinical trials are being done in the field, treating conditions as severe as heart failure. Coupled with regenerative medicine, cord blood stem cells potentially carry the future of research and medicine in treating tissue damage, genetic disorders, and degenerative diseases. Read about new applications for cord blood stem cells and new techniques for banking cord blood — the future of regenerative medicine therapy.