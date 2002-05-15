Coral Reef Fishes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126151855, 9780080530017

Coral Reef Fishes

1st Edition

Dynamics and Diversity in a Complex Ecosystem

Editors: Peter Sale
eBook ISBN: 9780080530017
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126151855
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th May 2002
Page Count: 549
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
114.00
96.90
13400.00
11390.00
166.36
141.41
165.00
140.25
124.00
105.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
100.00
85.00
146.00
124.10
160.00
136.00
124.00
105.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Coral Reef Fishes is the successor of The Ecology of Fishes on Coral Reefs. This new edition includes provocative reviews covering the major areas of reef fish ecology. Concerns about the future health of coral reefs, and recognition that reefs and their fishes are economically important components of the coastal oceans of many tropical nations, have led to enormous growth in research directed at reef fishes. Coral Reef Fishes is much more than a simple revision of the earlier volume; it is a companion that supports and extends the earlier work. The included syntheses provide readers with the current highlights in this exciting science.

Key Features

  • An up-to-date review of key research areas in reef fish ecology, with a bibliography including hundreds of citations, most from the last decade
  • Authoritative, up-to-date, provocative chapters written to suggest future research priorities
  • An important companion and successor to The Ecology of Fishes on Coral Reefs
  • Includes discussions of regulation of fish populations, dispersal or site fidelity of larval reef fishes, sensory and motor capabilities of reef fish larvae, and complexities of management of reef species and communities

Readership

Advanced undergraduates, graduate students, faculty and researchers interested in coral reef ecology, fish ecology, fishery sciences and related ecological, ichthyological, and zoological issues. Ecologists, fishery scientists, and anyone interested in complex ecosystem structure and function. Libraries at institutions with strong programs in ecology, ichthyology, fishery science and related disciplines

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Section I Reef Fishes- A Diversity of Adaptations and Specializations

Introduction

Chapter 1 The History and Biogeography of Fishes on Coral Reefs

Chapter 2 Ecomorphology of Feeding in Coral Reef Fishes

Chapter 3 Age-Based Studies

Chapter 4 Rarity in Coral Reef Fish Communities

Chapter 5 The Ecological Context of Reproductive Behavior

Section II Replenishment of Reef Fish Populations and Communities

Introduction

Chapter 6 The Sensory World of Coral Reef Fishes

Chapter 7 Larval Dispersal and Retention and Consequences for Population Connectivity

Chapter 8 The Biology, Behavior and Ecology of the Pelagic, Larval Stage of Coral Reef Fishes

Chapter 9 Biogeography and Larval Dispersal Inferred from Population Genetic Analysis

Chapter 10 Numerical and Energetic Processes in the Ecology of Coral Reef Fishes

Section III Dynamics of Reef Fish Populations and Communities

Introduction

Chapter 11 Otolith Applications in Reef Fish Ecology

Chapter 12 Energetics and Fish Diversity on Coral Reefs

Chapter 13 Simulating Large-Scale Population Dynamics Using Small-Scale Data

Chapter 14 Density Dependence in Reef Fish Populations

Chapter 15 Variable Replenishment and the Dynamics of Reef Fish Populations

Section IV Management of Coral Reef Fishes

Introduction

Chapter 16 The Science We Need to Develop for More Effective Management

Chapter 17 Reef Fish Ecology and Grouper Conservation and Management

Chapter 18 Ecological Issues and the Trades in Live Reef Fishes

Chapter 19 Yet Another Review of Marine Reserves as Reef Fishery Management Tools

Bibliography

Taxonomic Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
549
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080530017
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126151855

About the Editor

Peter Sale

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Reviews

"...an excellent overview of what has been done in research on reef fish ecology and, moreover, what we have failed to do. This new edition is much more than merely a more recent version of the first book published in 1991, but provides insight into the future perspectives of reef fish ecology and into the research that has to be done if we hope to meet conservation goals...a perfect guide to the future course of reef fish ecology in the new millennium...the format of the book and the structuring of the text, tables and figures is excellent and makes reading the contents a pleasure...Coral reef ecologists, marine ichthyologists or reef conservation managers should not put this book into their bookshelves- they should better keep it on their desks." --MARINE ECOLOGY, 2005

"...excellent volume…It is an indispensable reference for all researchers and managers working with coral reef fishes." --ECOLOGY, 2004

"Should you add this book to your library? Definitely! Sale has done an excellent job of bringing coral-reef fish biologists up to date and clearly outlining future directions for study." --COPIA, 2003

"Coral Reef Fishes is full of fascinating details, new evidence and new ideas." --NATURE, January 2003

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.