Copper, Silver, Gold & Zinc, Cadmium, Mercury Oxides & Hydroxides, Volume 23
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword. Preface. Introduction: the solubility of solids in liquids. Copper(I) oxide. Copper(II) oxide and hydroxide. Silver(I) oxide. Silver(II) oxide. Gold(III) hydroxide. Zinc oxide and hydroxide. Cadmium oxide and hydroxide. Mercury(II) oxide. System index. Registry number index. Author index.
Description
Interest in the title compounds has fallen into three phases: initial study of their solution chemistry, study of their role in the electrode reactions of alkaline batteries during and since World War II, and present concern over the mechanisms by which these elements can enter the environment through dissolution processes, sometimes with toxic results. This volume provides a complete compilation of solubility data published up to 1984, including all pertinent articles, together with critical evaluations of the data. Almost all the measurements relate to aqueous systems.
Readership
Of interest to inorganic, physical and analytical chemists, electrochemists, and those concerned with environmental quality.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 26th March 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286419
About the Editors
T. P. Dirkse Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Calvin College, Grand Rapids, MI, USA