Copper, Silver, Gold & Zinc, Cadmium, Mercury Oxides & Hydroxides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080324975, 9781483286419

Copper, Silver, Gold & Zinc, Cadmium, Mercury Oxides & Hydroxides, Volume 23

1st Edition

Editors: T. P. Dirkse
eBook ISBN: 9781483286419
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 26th March 1986
Table of Contents

Foreword. Preface. Introduction: the solubility of solids in liquids. Copper(I) oxide. Copper(II) oxide and hydroxide. Silver(I) oxide. Silver(II) oxide. Gold(III) hydroxide. Zinc oxide and hydroxide. Cadmium oxide and hydroxide. Mercury(II) oxide. System index. Registry number index. Author index.

Description

Interest in the title compounds has fallen into three phases: initial study of their solution chemistry, study of their role in the electrode reactions of alkaline batteries during and since World War II, and present concern over the mechanisms by which these elements can enter the environment through dissolution processes, sometimes with toxic results. This volume provides a complete compilation of solubility data published up to 1984, including all pertinent articles, together with critical evaluations of the data. Almost all the measurements relate to aqueous systems.

Readership

Of interest to inorganic, physical and analytical chemists, electrochemists, and those concerned with environmental quality.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286419

About the Editors

T. P. Dirkse Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Calvin College, Grand Rapids, MI, USA

