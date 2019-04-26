Copper(I) Chemistry of Phosphines, Functionalized Phosphines and Phosphorus Heterocycles
1st Edition
Description
Copper(I) Complexes of Phosphines, Functionalized Phosphines and Phosphorus Heterocycles is a comprehensive guide to one of the most widely used and extensively studied metals: copper. The numerous practical applications of copper compounds are discussed, including homogeneous and heterogeneous catalysis and their use as fungicides, pesticides, pigments for paints, resins and glasses, and in high-temperature superconductors. The remarkable structural flexibility of simple copper(I) complexes, such as cuprous halides is covered, including numerous structural motifs that, when combined with different ligand systems, exhibit linear, trigonal planar or tetrahedral geometries.
This work is an essential reference for inorganic and coordination chemists, as well as researchers working on catalysis, anticancer reagents, luminescence, fluorescence and photophysical aspects.
Key Features
- Discusses the properties of copper and similarities to noble metals, such as their corrosion resistance, high thermal and electrical conductivity and rich coordination chemistry
- Includes the copper(I) coordination chemistry of tertiary phosphines, bisphosphines and phosphines containing other donor atoms and their potential application in catalysis, biosystems and photochemical areas
- Features a discussion of the rich photochemistry exhibited by some mixed-ligand copper(I) complexes (phosphines with heteroaromatic ligands) which can exhibit coprophilic interactions, photoluminescence and thermochromic properties
Readership
Inorganic and Organic chemists, Coordination Chemists, Researchers working on catalysis, anticancer reagents, luminescence, fluorescence and photophysical aspects
Table of Contents
1. Copper(I) Complexes of low-coordinate phosphous compounds
2. Polymetallic Cui(I) Complexes based on bridging phosphine ligands
3. Phosphine Copper(I) complexes as anticancer agents: Design, synthesis, and physio-chemical characterisation: Part I
4. Posphine Copper(I) Complexes as anticancer agents: Biological characterisation: Part II
5. Copper(I)-phosphines complexes: A New Approach to the search of Anti-tumor agents
6. Cu(I)-phosphine pincer chemistry
7. Coordination Chemistry of Copper(I) Complexes with bis Phosphine Ligands
8. Homoleptic and Heteroleptic Copper(I) Phosphine Complexes
9. Copper(I)-phosphine complexes in Catalysts
10. Copper(I) complexes of ether and thioether based phosphines
11. Copper chemistry of cyclodiphosphazanes and related cyclic phosphorus Ligands
12. Copper chemistry of phosphines appended with nitrogen containing heterocycles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 26th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128156940
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128150528
About the Editor
Maravanji Balakrishna
Maravanji S. Balakrishna has been teaching inorganic chemistry since 1996 and currently is Professor at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. He has published more than 170 papers in international journals on phosphorus-based ligands and their metal complexes and various applications. His research interests include main group chemistry, coordination and organometallic chemistry of mono-, bis-, tris- and polyphosphines, and functionalized phosphines, homogeneous catalysis, and anticancer studies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay