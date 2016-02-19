Coping and Defending
1st Edition
Processes of Self-Environment Organization
Coping and Defending: Processes of Self-Environment Organization investigates coping and defending within the context of personal-social psychology, with emphasis on processes of self-environment organization. Topics range from ego and stress to personality theory, family, and child rearing.
Comprised of 13 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on theories and conceptualizations of ego, paying particular attention to its logical constraints as state; the neomechanical personal man; rational choice; and continuity and discontinuity in states. Subsequent chapters explore coping, defense, and fragmentation as ego processes; immanent value in personality theory; problems and perspectives in investigating ego processes; and the interregulation between structures and ego processes. The next section is largely devoted to empirically based findings concerning the development of ego processing; the link between stress and processing; and processing in families. The final chapter describes research aimed at developing and improving coping and defense scales based on personality inventories.
This monograph will be of interest to developmentalists, cognitivists, personologists, clinicians, and social psychologists, as well as sociologists and perhaps anthropologists.
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Preview
2. Past Definitions Of Ego
Freud's Main View of Ego
Freud's Second View of Ego
Formulations of the Positive Ego and Its Development
Piaget's View of Ego
3. Conceptualizations Of Ego: State And Entity
Competence as an Example of Ego State
Logical Constraints of Ego as State
Neomechanical Personal Man
Role of Rational Choice
Hierarchy and Organization
The Question of Development
Discontinuity and Continuity in States
Applicability Across Time and Cultures
Summary of Arguments in Regard to Ego as State
4. Conceptualizations Of Ego: Processes, Functions, Regulations
Ego Processes: Coping, Defense, and Fragmentation
The Logical Constraints of Ego as Processes
Constructionist Man
The Place of Rational Choice
Hierarchy and Organization
The Question of Development
Continuity and Discontinuity
Across Time and Cultures
Summary of the Arguments in Regard to Ego Processes
5. Immanent Value In Personality Theory
Is a Value Choice Inevitable for the Personality Theorist?
Goals as Criteria for Immanent Value in Personality Theory
Criteria for Choosing Values in Personality Theory
Examination of Various Utopian Personalities
Conclusion
6. Investigating Ego Processes: Problems And Perspectives
The Nature of Research Verification
Observing Processes
Methodology of Studying Processes
Areas of Application
7. Configurations Of Ego Processes And Cognitive And Moral Structures
Coordination of Processes and Structures
Background of Previous Empirical Work
The Cognitivists' View of Personality and Structures
Empirical Analyses
Conclusion
8. The Development Of Ego Processes
The Structures' Empowerment of Ego Process Development
The Question of a Developmental Taxonomy
Empirical Description of the Development of Ego Processing
Conclusion
9. Stress And Ego Processing
The Difficulties of Stress Research
The Uses of the Word Coping in Stress Research
Empirically Based Understandings About the Processing of Stress
The Ego Process Model and Stress
Empirical Studies
Conclusion
10. The Family, Ego Processes, And Child Rearing
Past Formulations of the Meanings of Families to Children
Family Interaction from the Ego Process View
Empirical Findings
Conclusion
11. Implications, Limitations, And Perspectives
Suggestions for Evaluating This Work
Implications
Limitations and Perspectives
12. The Haan Model Of Ego Functioning: An Assessment Of Empirical Research
Introduction
Studies Employing Ego Ratings
Studies Using Empirically Derived Scales
Theoretical Implications
Methodological Problems and Research Lacunae
13. Paper And Pencil Measures Of Coping And Defense Processes
Method
Results
Discussion
Appendix A. Procedures Of Ego Rating
Preliminary Instructions
Definitions of Ego Processes
Appendix B. Q Sort Of Ego Processes: Coping And Defense
Item Listing
Appendix C
Appendix D
Appendix E
References
Subject Index
