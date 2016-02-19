Coping and Defending - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123123503, 9781483263274

Coping and Defending

1st Edition

Processes of Self-Environment Organization

Authors: Norma Haan
Editors: David T. Lykken
eBook ISBN: 9781483263274
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1977
Page Count: 360
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Coping and Defending: Processes of Self-Environment Organization investigates coping and defending within the context of personal-social psychology, with emphasis on processes of self-environment organization. Topics range from ego and stress to personality theory, family, and child rearing.

Comprised of 13 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on theories and conceptualizations of ego, paying particular attention to its logical constraints as state; the neomechanical personal man; rational choice; and continuity and discontinuity in states. Subsequent chapters explore coping, defense, and fragmentation as ego processes; immanent value in personality theory; problems and perspectives in investigating ego processes; and the interregulation between structures and ego processes. The next section is largely devoted to empirically based findings concerning the development of ego processing; the link between stress and processing; and processing in families. The final chapter describes research aimed at developing and improving coping and defense scales based on personality inventories.

This monograph will be of interest to developmentalists, cognitivists, personologists, clinicians, and social psychologists, as well as sociologists and perhaps anthropologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1. Preview

2. Past Definitions Of Ego

Freud's Main View of Ego

Freud's Second View of Ego

Formulations of the Positive Ego and Its Development

Piaget's View of Ego

3. Conceptualizations Of Ego: State And Entity

Competence as an Example of Ego State

Logical Constraints of Ego as State

Neomechanical Personal Man

Role of Rational Choice

Hierarchy and Organization

The Question of Development

Discontinuity and Continuity in States

Applicability Across Time and Cultures

Summary of Arguments in Regard to Ego as State

4. Conceptualizations Of Ego: Processes, Functions, Regulations

Ego Processes: Coping, Defense, and Fragmentation

The Logical Constraints of Ego as Processes

Constructionist Man

The Place of Rational Choice

Hierarchy and Organization

The Question of Development

Continuity and Discontinuity

Across Time and Cultures

Summary of the Arguments in Regard to Ego Processes

5. Immanent Value In Personality Theory

Is a Value Choice Inevitable for the Personality Theorist?

Goals as Criteria for Immanent Value in Personality Theory

Criteria for Choosing Values in Personality Theory

Examination of Various Utopian Personalities

Conclusion

6. Investigating Ego Processes: Problems And Perspectives

The Nature of Research Verification

Observing Processes

Methodology of Studying Processes

Areas of Application

7. Configurations Of Ego Processes And Cognitive And Moral Structures

Coordination of Processes and Structures

Background of Previous Empirical Work

The Cognitivists' View of Personality and Structures

Empirical Analyses

Conclusion

8. The Development Of Ego Processes

The Structures' Empowerment of Ego Process Development

The Question of a Developmental Taxonomy

Empirical Description of the Development of Ego Processing

Conclusion

9. Stress And Ego Processing

The Difficulties of Stress Research

The Uses of the Word Coping in Stress Research

Empirically Based Understandings About the Processing of Stress

The Ego Process Model and Stress

Empirical Studies

Conclusion

10. The Family, Ego Processes, And Child Rearing

Past Formulations of the Meanings of Families to Children

Family Interaction from the Ego Process View

Empirical Findings

Conclusion

11. Implications, Limitations, And Perspectives

Suggestions for Evaluating This Work

Implications

Limitations and Perspectives

12. The Haan Model Of Ego Functioning: An Assessment Of Empirical Research

Introduction

Studies Employing Ego Ratings

Studies Using Empirically Derived Scales

Theoretical Implications

Methodological Problems and Research Lacunae

13. Paper And Pencil Measures Of Coping And Defense Processes

Method

Results

Discussion

Appendix A. Procedures Of Ego Rating

Preliminary Instructions

Definitions of Ego Processes

Appendix B. Q Sort Of Ego Processes: Coping And Defense

Item Listing

Appendix C

Appendix D

Appendix E

References

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483263274

About the Author

Norma Haan

About the Editor

David T. Lykken

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.