Coordination Chemistry
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 21st International Conference on Coordination Chemistry, Toulouse, France, 7-11 July 1980
Description
Coordination Chemistry-21 covers the proceedings of the 21st International Conference on Coordination Chemistry. The book discusses several studies that tackle topics that concern the field of chemistry. The text is organized into two parts: plenary lectures and section lectures. The first four chapters are parts of the plenary lectures and include the following topics: valence electron distributions in transition metal complexes; coordination compounds with metal to metal bonds; solar energy storage reactions involving metal complexes; and electron transfer in blue copper proteins. The remaining 11 chapters are organized into five sections according to the theme of the study. The first section deals with electronic structure of coordination compounds, while the second section covers unusual properties of coordination compounds in the solid state. Section 3 devotes itself to the coordination chemistry in solution; Section 4 tackles ligand activity in transition metal complexes. The last section discusses the application of coordination chemistry to biology. The book will be of great interest to researchers in the field of chemistry, since it presents several studies relevant to the advancement of the field.
Table of Contents
Organizing Committee
Preface
Plenary Lectures
Valence Electron Distributions in Transition Metal Complexes: State of the Art Studies
Coordination Compounds with Metal to Metal Bonds: The Constructive Interaction of Theory and Experiment
Solar Energy Storage Reactions Involving Metal Complexes
Electron Transfer in 'Blue' Copper Proteins
Section Lectures
Experimental Charge Density Distribution in Metal-Metal and Metal-Ligand Bonds
Circular Dichroism of Asymmetrically Distorted Complexes of Transition Elements
Curiosities of Spin-Crossover Ferric Schiff-Base Complexes
Coordination Compounds as a Source of Electrically Conductive Solid State Materials
Novel Aspects in the Electrochemistry of Redox Series
Electronic Structures of Simple and Bimetallic Alkoxides of Later '3d' Transition Elements
The Reactivity of Some Simple Hydrocarbon Ligands Attached to Transition Metals
Interactions of Some Neutral Diazo Molecules and Carbonyl Sulfide with Transition Metal Systems
Transition Metal Hydrides as Intermediates in Organometallic Reactions
Transition Metal Complexes as Catalysts in Biochemical Systems
Biological Coordination Chemistry of Nickel
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150376