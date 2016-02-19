Coordination Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080253008, 9781483150376

Coordination Chemistry

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 21st International Conference on Coordination Chemistry, Toulouse, France, 7-11 July 1980

Editors: J. P. Laurent
eBook ISBN: 9781483150376
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 200
Description

Coordination Chemistry-21 covers the proceedings of the 21st International Conference on Coordination Chemistry. The book discusses several studies that tackle topics that concern the field of chemistry. The text is organized into two parts: plenary lectures and section lectures. The first four chapters are parts of the plenary lectures and include the following topics: valence electron distributions in transition metal complexes; coordination compounds with metal to metal bonds; solar energy storage reactions involving metal complexes; and electron transfer in blue copper proteins. The remaining 11 chapters are organized into five sections according to the theme of the study. The first section deals with electronic structure of coordination compounds, while the second section covers unusual properties of coordination compounds in the solid state. Section 3 devotes itself to the coordination chemistry in solution; Section 4 tackles ligand activity in transition metal complexes. The last section discusses the application of coordination chemistry to biology. The book will be of great interest to researchers in the field of chemistry, since it presents several studies relevant to the advancement of the field.

Table of Contents


Organizing Committee

Preface

Plenary Lectures

Valence Electron Distributions in Transition Metal Complexes: State of the Art Studies

Coordination Compounds with Metal to Metal Bonds: The Constructive Interaction of Theory and Experiment

Solar Energy Storage Reactions Involving Metal Complexes

Electron Transfer in 'Blue' Copper Proteins

Section Lectures

Experimental Charge Density Distribution in Metal-Metal and Metal-Ligand Bonds

Circular Dichroism of Asymmetrically Distorted Complexes of Transition Elements

Curiosities of Spin-Crossover Ferric Schiff-Base Complexes

Coordination Compounds as a Source of Electrically Conductive Solid State Materials

Novel Aspects in the Electrochemistry of Redox Series

Electronic Structures of Simple and Bimetallic Alkoxides of Later '3d' Transition Elements

The Reactivity of Some Simple Hydrocarbon Ligands Attached to Transition Metals

Interactions of Some Neutral Diazo Molecules and Carbonyl Sulfide with Transition Metal Systems

Transition Metal Hydrides as Intermediates in Organometallic Reactions

Transition Metal Complexes as Catalysts in Biochemical Systems

Biological Coordination Chemistry of Nickel

Index

About the Editor

J. P. Laurent

