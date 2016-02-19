Coordination Chemistry
1st Edition
Invited Lectures Presented at the 20th International Conference on Coordination Chemistry, Calcutta, India, 10-14 December 1979
Description
Coordination Chemistry is a collection of invited lectures presented at the 20th International Conference on Coordination Chemistry held in Calcutta, India, on December 10-14, 1979, and organized by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry in cooperation with India's National Science Academy and the Department of Science & Technology. The conference covers a wide range of topics relating to coordination chemistry, including the stereochemistry of coordination compounds; the mechanism of the base hydrolysis of octahedral cobalt(III) complexes; and metal chelates as anticancer agents. This book consists of 26 chapters and opens with a discussion on some developments in the stereochemistry of coordination complexes, including the creation of ""sepulchrate"" ions of cobalt, chromium, ruthenium, and platinum; the preparation of planar complexes containing ligands spanning trans-positions; and the separation of optical and configurational isomers of octahedral complexes containing unsymmetrical and asymmetric ligands. The following chapters explore complex chemistry and the mimicry of metalloenzymes; metal complexes with functionalized macrocyclic ligands; binuclear complexes in electron transfer reactions; and application of coordination chemistry in biology and medicine. The synthetic and structural chemistry of transition metals is also considered, along with linear free energy relationships in coordination chemistry. This monograph will be a valuable source of information for practitioners and research workers in the field of pure and applied chemistry, particularly coordination chemistry.
Table of Contents
A Review of Some Very New Developments in the Stereochemistry of Coordination Compounds
Complex Chemistry and the Mimicry of Metallo-Enzymes
Synthetic Oxygen Carriers Related to Natural Systems
Stability, Structure and Reactivity of Mixed Ligand Complexes in Solution
Some Recent Advances in the Understanding of the Mechanism of the Base Hydrolysis of Octahedral Cobalt(III) Complexes
Photochemical Paths: The Photochemical and Photophysical Limits
Orbital Symmetry and Substitution-Rate Effects on Redox Reactions: Ru(III)-Ti(III) Electron Transfers
Metal Complexes with Functionalized Macrocyclic Ligands
Fourteen: A Magic Number of Coordination Chemistry
The Insertion Reaction of Unsaturated Hydrocarbons into Metal-Hydrogen Bonds
Coordination Compounds with Inorganic High-Molecular Ligands
Metal Ion Catalyzed Reactions of Coordinated Oxalate
Trends towards the Study of Low Molecular Weight Complexes in Biological Systems
Metal Chelates as Anti-Cancer Agents
Nitrogen Fixation: Past Progress and Recent Advances
Binuclear Complexes in Electron Transfer Reactions
Regio- and Stereoselectivity in Substitution and Redox Reactions of Oxo-Transition Metal Complexes
The Mutual Influence of Ligands in Coordination Compounds
Recent Trends in the Application of Coordination Chemistry in Biology and Medicine
Modern Aspects of Structure/Reactivity Problems for Coordination Compounds
The Application of Conformational Analysis to the Structure and Energy of Coordination Compounds with Special Reference to Chelate Rings
Coordination Chemistry: A Quest for Identity
Ligand Polarization Transition Probabilities in Lanthanide and Transition-Metal Complexes
The Chemistry of the Transition Metal Dialkylamides
Recent Studies in the Synthetic and Structural Chemistry of the Transition Metals
Linear Free Energy Relationships in Coordination Chemistry
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151328