Coordination Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080239422, 9781483151328

Coordination Chemistry

1st Edition

Invited Lectures Presented at the 20th International Conference on Coordination Chemistry, Calcutta, India, 10-14 December 1979

Editors: D. Banerjea
eBook ISBN: 9781483151328
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 286
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Coordination Chemistry is a collection of invited lectures presented at the 20th International Conference on Coordination Chemistry held in Calcutta, India, on December 10-14, 1979, and organized by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry in cooperation with India's National Science Academy and the Department of Science & Technology. The conference covers a wide range of topics relating to coordination chemistry, including the stereochemistry of coordination compounds; the mechanism of the base hydrolysis of octahedral cobalt(III) complexes; and metal chelates as anticancer agents. This book consists of 26 chapters and opens with a discussion on some developments in the stereochemistry of coordination complexes, including the creation of ""sepulchrate"" ions of cobalt, chromium, ruthenium, and platinum; the preparation of planar complexes containing ligands spanning trans-positions; and the separation of optical and configurational isomers of octahedral complexes containing unsymmetrical and asymmetric ligands. The following chapters explore complex chemistry and the mimicry of metalloenzymes; metal complexes with functionalized macrocyclic ligands; binuclear complexes in electron transfer reactions; and application of coordination chemistry in biology and medicine. The synthetic and structural chemistry of transition metals is also considered, along with linear free energy relationships in coordination chemistry. This monograph will be a valuable source of information for practitioners and research workers in the field of pure and applied chemistry, particularly coordination chemistry.

Table of Contents


Organizing Committee

Preface

A Review of Some Very New Developments in the Stereochemistry of Coordination Compounds

Complex Chemistry and the Mimicry of Metallo-Enzymes

Synthetic Oxygen Carriers Related to Natural Systems

Stability, Structure and Reactivity of Mixed Ligand Complexes in Solution

Some Recent Advances in the Understanding of the Mechanism of the Base Hydrolysis of Octahedral Cobalt(III) Complexes

Photochemical Paths: The Photochemical and Photophysical Limits

Orbital Symmetry and Substitution-Rate Effects on Redox Reactions: Ru(III)-Ti(III) Electron Transfers

Metal Complexes with Functionalized Macrocyclic Ligands

Fourteen: A Magic Number of Coordination Chemistry

The Insertion Reaction of Unsaturated Hydrocarbons into Metal-Hydrogen Bonds

Coordination Compounds with Inorganic High-Molecular Ligands

Metal Ion Catalyzed Reactions of Coordinated Oxalate

Trends towards the Study of Low Molecular Weight Complexes in Biological Systems

Metal Chelates as Anti-Cancer Agents

Nitrogen Fixation: Past Progress and Recent Advances

Binuclear Complexes in Electron Transfer Reactions

Regio- and Stereoselectivity in Substitution and Redox Reactions of Oxo-Transition Metal Complexes

The Mutual Influence of Ligands in Coordination Compounds

Recent Trends in the Application of Coordination Chemistry in Biology and Medicine

Modern Aspects of Structure/Reactivity Problems for Coordination Compounds

The Application of Conformational Analysis to the Structure and Energy of Coordination Compounds with Special Reference to Chelate Rings

Coordination Chemistry: A Quest for Identity

Ligand Polarization Transition Probabilities in Lanthanide and Transition-Metal Complexes

The Chemistry of the Transition Metal Dialkylamides

Recent Studies in the Synthetic and Structural Chemistry of the Transition Metals

Linear Free Energy Relationships in Coordination Chemistry

Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483151328

About the Editor

D. Banerjea

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.