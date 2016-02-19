Coordination Chemistry is a collection of invited lectures presented at the 20th International Conference on Coordination Chemistry held in Calcutta, India, on December 10-14, 1979, and organized by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry in cooperation with India's National Science Academy and the Department of Science & Technology. The conference covers a wide range of topics relating to coordination chemistry, including the stereochemistry of coordination compounds; the mechanism of the base hydrolysis of octahedral cobalt(III) complexes; and metal chelates as anticancer agents. This book consists of 26 chapters and opens with a discussion on some developments in the stereochemistry of coordination complexes, including the creation of ""sepulchrate"" ions of cobalt, chromium, ruthenium, and platinum; the preparation of planar complexes containing ligands spanning trans-positions; and the separation of optical and configurational isomers of octahedral complexes containing unsymmetrical and asymmetric ligands. The following chapters explore complex chemistry and the mimicry of metalloenzymes; metal complexes with functionalized macrocyclic ligands; binuclear complexes in electron transfer reactions; and application of coordination chemistry in biology and medicine. The synthetic and structural chemistry of transition metals is also considered, along with linear free energy relationships in coordination chemistry. This monograph will be a valuable source of information for practitioners and research workers in the field of pure and applied chemistry, particularly coordination chemistry.