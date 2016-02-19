Coordination Chemistry—XIV
Plenary Lectures Presented at the XIVth International Conference on Coordination Chemistry Held at Toronto, Canada, 22—28 June 1972
Coordination Chemistry–XIV provides information pertinent to the fundamental characteristics and synthesis of coordination compounds.
This book discusses the importance of undertaking accurate X-ray analysis of a wide-ranging series of complexes in order to derive more secure theoretical correlations. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the properties of alkyl and aryl derivatives of transition elements. This text then describes the two methods that lead to transition metal complexes of carborane ligands, namely, polyhedral expansion and polyhedral contraction. Other chapters consider the argument that organo-transition metal complexes also consisting phosphines and similar ligands are often too kinetically inert to act as good models for catalytic processes. This book discusses as well the developments in the mechanisms of substitution in transition metal complexes. The final chapter deals with the calibration of low resolution spectrometers. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, organometallic chemists, and inorganic chemists.
Table of Contents
Plenary Lectures
Synthesis and Properties of Transition Metal to Carbon Bonds
New Routes to, and Reactions of Polyhedral Transition Metal Carborane Species Organo-Transition Metal Chemistry Without Phosphines: The Palladium Catalyzed Cyclotrimerization of Acetylenes
Structural Inorganic Chemistry and Diffraction Methods : Metal-Ligand Bonds in Polynuclear Complexes and On Metal Surfaces
Octahedral Substitution Mechanisms and Reactive Intermediates
Recent Advances in The Chemistry of Vitamin B12 and Vitamin B12 Model Compounds: Reductive Cobalt-Carbon Bond Cleavage Reactions
Reactions of Carbon Dioxide with Transition Metal Compounds
Substitution Processes in Simple and Complicated Metal Complexes
