Coordination Chemistry–XIV provides information pertinent to the fundamental characteristics and synthesis of coordination compounds.

This book discusses the importance of undertaking accurate X-ray analysis of a wide-ranging series of complexes in order to derive more secure theoretical correlations. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the properties of alkyl and aryl derivatives of transition elements. This text then describes the two methods that lead to transition metal complexes of carborane ligands, namely, polyhedral expansion and polyhedral contraction. Other chapters consider the argument that organo-transition metal complexes also consisting phosphines and similar ligands are often too kinetically inert to act as good models for catalytic processes. This book discusses as well the developments in the mechanisms of substitution in transition metal complexes. The final chapter deals with the calibration of low resolution spectrometers. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, organometallic chemists, and inorganic chemists.