Coordinate Systems and Map Projections
2nd Edition
A revised and expanded new edition of the definitive English work on map projections. The revisions take into account the huge advances in geometrical geodesy which have occurred since the early years of satellite geodesy. The detailed configuration of the geoid resulting from the GEOS and SEASAT altimetry measurements are now taken into consideration. Additionally, the chapter on computation of map projections is updated bearing in mind the availability of pocket calculators and microcomputers. Analytical derivation of some map projections including examples of pseudocylindrical and polyconic projections is also covered. Work undertaken in the USA and USSR on the creation of suitable map projections obtained through numerical analysis has been included. The book concludes with a chapter on the abuse and misrepresentation of map projections. An invaluable reference source for professional cartographers and all those interested in the fundamental problems of mapping the Earth.
For all interested in geodesy, surveying, photogrammetry, remote sensing and cartography.
Section headings: The Figure of the Earth and the Reference Surfaces used in Surveying and Mapping. Coordinate Reference Systems on the Plane. Coordinate Reference Systems on the Sphere. The Geometry of the Spheroid. Some Basic Ideas about the Mathematics of Map Projections. The Ellipse of Distortion. The Appearance, Classification and Naming of Map Projections. Practical Construction of Map Projections. Computation of Projection Coordinates. The Analytical Derivation of Some Map Projections. Choosing a Suitable Map Projection - the Principles. Choosing a Suitable Map Projection - the Graphical and Analytical Methods. Discontinuities and Deliberate Distortions. Projections for Navigation Charts. Surveying and Map Projections. The Transverse Mercator Projection. Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing using Conventional Photography. Projection Transformations Employed in Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing using Scanning Sensors. Other Methods of Transformation. Appendices. References. Indices. 160 illus. (approx)
- English
- © Pergamon 1992
- 1st January 1992
- Pergamon
- 9781483287072
D.H. Maling
Formerly University of Wales, UK
@qu:...the most comprehensive and authoritative text on map projections @source:Aslib Book Guide Vol 57 No 6 @from:Dr Christopher Worth @qu:...the best and most useful for the student, whether that be cartography, surveying, geography, or mathematics... It is an extremely useful reference book, excellently illustrated and set out in a very readable format. @source:Cartography @from:P D Ryan @qu:...if your work involves preparing synoptic small-scale maps of large areas and you wish to select the optimum projection, geodetic surveying or the integration of several different projections into a GIS system, then this is the book for you. @source:Journal of Structural Geology @from:Philip M. Voxland, Social Science Research, University of Minnesota @qu:...a worthy reference...organizes, explains, and summarizes essential concepts. @source:Cartography and Geographic Information Systems @from:Phillip J.V. Rapatz @qu:...a very valuable introduction to map projections @source: