Coordinate Systems and Map Projections

A revised and expanded new edition of the definitive English work on map projections. The revisions take into account the huge advances in geometrical geodesy which have occurred since the early years of satellite geodesy. The detailed configuration of the geoid resulting from the GEOS and SEASAT altimetry measurements are now taken into consideration. Additionally, the chapter on computation of map projections is updated bearing in mind the availability of pocket calculators and microcomputers. Analytical derivation of some map projections including examples of pseudocylindrical and polyconic projections is also covered. Work undertaken in the USA and USSR on the creation of suitable map projections obtained through numerical analysis has been included. The book concludes with a chapter on the abuse and misrepresentation of map projections. An invaluable reference source for professional cartographers and all those interested in the fundamental problems of mapping the Earth.