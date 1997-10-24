Cooperative Information Systems
1st Edition
Trends and Directions
Description
Cooperative Information Systems: Trends and Directions contains chapters from international experts in the field on all aspects of cooperative information systems. It covers theory, practice, implementation, security, and other important issues.
Key Features
- Covers all aspects of cooperative information systems
- Contains chapters from international experts in the field
- Presents theory, practice, implementation, security, and other important issues
Readership
Graduates and researchers in information systems and database management. Practitioners in advanced business software companies and large organizations
Table of Contents
M.L. Brodie, The Emperors Clothes Are Object Oriented and Distributed. T.D. Meijler and O. Neierstrasz, Beyond Objects, Components. F. Manola, D. Georgakopoulos, S. Heiler, B. Hurwitz, G. Mitchell, and F. Neyeri, Supporting Cooperation in Enterprise-Scale Distributed Object Systems. K.L. Clark and N. Skarmeas, A Harness Language for Cooperative Information Systems. V. Kashyap and A. Sheth, Semantic Heterogeneity in Global Information Systems: The Role of Metadata, Context, and Ontologies. J. Kahng and D. McLeod, Dynamic Classificational Ontologies: Mediation of Information Sharing in Cooperative Federated Database Systems. J. Han, R.T. Ng, Y. Fu, and S. Dao, Dealing with Semantic Heterogeneity by Generalization-Based Data Mining Techniques. D. Edmond and M.P. Papazoglou, Reflection is the Essence of Cooperation. M. Jarke, P. Peters, and M.A. Jeusfeld, Model-driven Planning and Design of Cooperative Information Systems. E.Yu, P. Dubois, E. Dubois, and J. Mylopoulos, From Organization Models to System Requirements: A Cooperating Agents Approach. G. De Michelis, E. Dubois, M. Jarke, F. Matthes, J. Mylopoulos, M.P. Papazoglou, K. Pohl, J. Schmidt, C. Woo, and E. Yu,Cooperative Information Systems: A Manifesto. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 369
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 24th October 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925196
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780125449106
About the Author
M. Papazoglou
Affiliations and Expertise
Tilburg University, INFOLAB
G. Schlageter
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Hagen