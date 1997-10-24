Cooperative Information Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125449106, 9780080925196

Cooperative Information Systems

1st Edition

Trends and Directions

Authors: M. Papazoglou G. Schlageter
eBook ISBN: 9780080925196
Paperback ISBN: 9780125449106
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th October 1997
Page Count: 369
Description

Cooperative Information Systems: Trends and Directions contains chapters from international experts in the field on all aspects of cooperative information systems. It covers theory, practice, implementation, security, and other important issues.

Key Features

  • Covers all aspects of cooperative information systems
  • Contains chapters from international experts in the field
  • Presents theory, practice, implementation, security, and other important issues

Readership

Graduates and researchers in information systems and database management. Practitioners in advanced business software companies and large organizations

Table of Contents

M.L. Brodie, The Emperors Clothes Are Object Oriented and Distributed. T.D. Meijler and O. Neierstrasz, Beyond Objects, Components. F. Manola, D. Georgakopoulos, S. Heiler, B. Hurwitz, G. Mitchell, and F. Neyeri, Supporting Cooperation in Enterprise-Scale Distributed Object Systems. K.L. Clark and N. Skarmeas, A Harness Language for Cooperative Information Systems. V. Kashyap and A. Sheth, Semantic Heterogeneity in Global Information Systems: The Role of Metadata, Context, and Ontologies. J. Kahng and D. McLeod, Dynamic Classificational Ontologies: Mediation of Information Sharing in Cooperative Federated Database Systems. J. Han, R.T. Ng, Y. Fu, and S. Dao, Dealing with Semantic Heterogeneity by Generalization-Based Data Mining Techniques. D. Edmond and M.P. Papazoglou, Reflection is the Essence of Cooperation. M. Jarke, P. Peters, and M.A. Jeusfeld, Model-driven Planning and Design of Cooperative Information Systems. E.Yu, P. Dubois, E. Dubois, and J. Mylopoulos, From Organization Models to System Requirements: A Cooperating Agents Approach. G. De Michelis, E. Dubois, M. Jarke, F. Matthes, J. Mylopoulos, M.P. Papazoglou, K. Pohl, J. Schmidt, C. Woo, and E. Yu,Cooperative Information Systems: A Manifesto. Subject Index.

About the Author

M. Papazoglou

Affiliations and Expertise

Tilburg University, INFOLAB

G. Schlageter

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Hagen

