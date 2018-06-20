Cooperative and Graph Signal Processing

PART 1 BASICS OF INFERENCE OVER NETWORKS

1. Asynchronous Adaptive Networks

2. Estimation and Detection Over Adaptive Networks

3. Multitask Learning Over Adaptive Networks With Grouping Strategies

4. Bayesian Approach to Collaborative Inference in Networks of Agents

5. Multiagent Distributed Optimization

6. Distributed Kalman and Particle Filtering

7. Game Theoretic Learning

PART 2 SIGNAL PROCESSING ON GRAPHS

8. Graph Signal Processing

9. Sampling and Recovery of Graph Signals

10. Bayesian Active Learning on Graphs

11. Design of Graph Filters and Filterbanks

12. Statistical Graph Signal Processing: Stationarity and Spectral Estimation

13. Inference of Graph Topology

14. Partially Absorbing Random Walks: A Unified Framework for Learning on Graphs

PART 3 DISTRIBUTED COMMUNICATIONS, NETWORKING, AND SENSING

15. Methods for Decentralized Signal Processing With Big Data

16. The Edge Cloud: A Holistic View of Communication, Computation, and Caching

17. Applications of Graph Connectivity to Network Security

18. Team Methods for Device Cooperation in Wireless Networks

19. Cooperative Data Exchange in Broadcast Networks

20. Collaborative Spectrum Sensing in the Presence of Byzantine Attack

PART 4 SOCIAL NETWORKS

21. Dynamics of Information Diffusion and Social Sensing

22. Active Sensing of Social Networks: Network Identification From Low-Rank Data

23. Dynamic Social Networks: Search and Data Routing

24. Information Diffusion and Rumor Spreading

25. Multilayer Social Networks

26. Multiagent Systems: Learning, Strategic Behavior, Cooperation, and Network Formation

PART 5 APPLICATIONS

27. Genomics and Systems Biology

28. Diffusion Augmented Complex Extended Kalman Filtering for Adaptive Frequency Estimation in Distributed Power Networks

29. Beacons and the City: Smart Internet of Things

30. Big Data

31. Graph Signal Processing on Neuronal Networks