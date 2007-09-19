Cook and Hussey's Assistive Technologies - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323039079, 9780323266307

Cook and Hussey's Assistive Technologies

3rd Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: Albert Cook Janice Polgar
eBook ISBN: 9780323266307
eBook ISBN: 9780323062282
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 19th September 2007
Page Count: 592
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Master the assistive strategies you need to make confident clinical decisions and help improve the quality of life for people with disabilities with the latest edition of this comprehensive text. Based on the Human Activity Assistive Technology (HAAT) model developed by the authors, the book provides detailed coverage of the broad range of devices, services, and practices that comprise assistive technology and focuses on the relationship between the human user and the assisted activity within specific contexts. This new edition has been expanded and updated, and features new multimedia components that further demonstrate how to apply the concepts you've learned to real-world practice.

Key Features

  • Focus on clinical application guides you in applying concepts to real-world situations.
  • Human Activity Assistive Technology (HAAT) framework demonstrates assistive technology within common, everyday contexts for more relevant application.
  • Review questions and chapter summaries in each chapter help you assess your understanding and identify areas where more study is needed.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Introduction and Framework

1. Introduction and Overview

2. A Framework for Assistive Technologies

3. The Disabled Human User of Assistive Technologies

Part 2: Service Delivery in Assistive Technologies

4. Delivering Assistive Technology Services to the Customer

5. Funding Assistive Technology Services and Systems

Part 3: The Activities: General Purpose Assistive Technologies

6. Seating Systems as Extrinsic Enablers for Assistive Technologies

7. The Human-Assistive Technology Interface

8. Sensory Aids for Persons with Visual Impairment

9. Sensory Aids for Persons with Auditory Impairment

Part 4: The Activities: Performance Areas

10. Assistive Technology for Cognitive Augmentation

11. Augmentative and Alternative Communication Systems

12. Technologies that Enable Mobility

13. Technologies that Enable Transportation

14. Technologies that Aid Manipulation and Control of the Environment

Part 5: The Contexts for Assistive Technology Applications

15. Assistive Technologies in the Context of the Classroom

16. Assistive Technologies in the Context of Work

Appendix: Resources

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323266307
eBook ISBN:
9780323062282

About the Author

Albert Cook

Alternate address

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Dean, Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Janice Polgar

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, School of Occupational Therapy, Elborn College, University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.