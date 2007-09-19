Cook and Hussey's Assistive Technologies
3rd Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Master the assistive strategies you need to make confident clinical decisions and help improve the quality of life for people with disabilities with the latest edition of this comprehensive text. Based on the Human Activity Assistive Technology (HAAT) model developed by the authors, the book provides detailed coverage of the broad range of devices, services, and practices that comprise assistive technology and focuses on the relationship between the human user and the assisted activity within specific contexts. This new edition has been expanded and updated, and features new multimedia components that further demonstrate how to apply the concepts you've learned to real-world practice.
Key Features
- Focus on clinical application guides you in applying concepts to real-world situations.
- Human Activity Assistive Technology (HAAT) framework demonstrates assistive technology within common, everyday contexts for more relevant application.
- Review questions and chapter summaries in each chapter help you assess your understanding and identify areas where more study is needed.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction and Framework
1. Introduction and Overview
2. A Framework for Assistive Technologies
3. The Disabled Human User of Assistive Technologies
Part 2: Service Delivery in Assistive Technologies
4. Delivering Assistive Technology Services to the Customer
5. Funding Assistive Technology Services and Systems
Part 3: The Activities: General Purpose Assistive Technologies
6. Seating Systems as Extrinsic Enablers for Assistive Technologies
7. The Human-Assistive Technology Interface
8. Sensory Aids for Persons with Visual Impairment
9. Sensory Aids for Persons with Auditory Impairment
Part 4: The Activities: Performance Areas
10. Assistive Technology for Cognitive Augmentation
11. Augmentative and Alternative Communication Systems
12. Technologies that Enable Mobility
13. Technologies that Enable Transportation
14. Technologies that Aid Manipulation and Control of the Environment
Part 5: The Contexts for Assistive Technology Applications
15. Assistive Technologies in the Context of the Classroom
16. Assistive Technologies in the Context of Work
Appendix: Resources
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 19th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266307
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323062282
About the Author
Albert Cook
Alternate address
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Dean, Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Janice Polgar
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Occupational Therapy, Elborn College, University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario, Canada