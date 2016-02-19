Convexity and Graph Theory, Volume 20
1st Edition
Editors: M. Rosenfeld J. Zaks
eBook ISBN: 9780080871981
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 338
Description
Among the participants discussing recent trends in their respective fields and in areas of common interest in these proceedings are such world-famous geometers as H.S.M. Coxeter, L. Danzer, D.G. Larman and J.M. Wills, and equally famous graph-theorists B. Bollobás, P. Erdös and F. Harary. In addition to new results in both geometry and graph theory, this work includes articles involving both of these two fields, for instance Convexity, Graph Theory and Non-Negative Matrices'',Weakly Saturated Graphs are Rigid'', and many more. The volume covers a broad spectrum of topics in graph theory, geometry, convexity, and combinatorics. The book closes with a number of abstracts and a collection of open problems raised during the conference.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080871981
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
M. Rosenfeld Editor
J. Zaks Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.