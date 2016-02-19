Convex analysis and variational problems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444108982, 9780080875224

Convex analysis and variational problems, Volume 1

1st Edition

Series Editors: Ivar Ekeland Roger Temam
eBook ISBN: 9780080875224
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 399
Ivar Ekeland Series Editor

Ivar Ekeland Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Mathematics, University of Paris IX

Roger Temam Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Mathematics, University of Paris XI

