Convergence Problems of Orthogonal Series, Volume 20

Convergence Problems of Orthogonal Series deals with the theory of convergence and summation of the general orthogonal series in relation to the general theory and classical expansions. The book reviews orthogonality, orthogonalization, series of orthogonal functions, complete orthogonal systems, and the Riesz-Fisher theorem. The text examines Jacobi polynomials, Haar's orthogonal system, and relations to the theory of probability using Rademacher's and Walsh's orthogonal systems. The book also investigates the convergence behavior of orthogonal series by methods belonging to the general theory of series. The text explains some Tauberian theorems and the classical Abel transform of the partial sums of a series which the investigator can use in the theory of orthogonal series. The book examines the importance of the Lebesgue functions for convergence problems, the generalization of the Walsh series, the order of magnitude of the Lebesgue functions, and the Lebesgue functions of the Cesaro summation. The text also deals with classical convergence problems in which general orthogonal series have limited significance as orthogonal expansions react upon the structural properties of the expanded function. This reaction happens under special assumptions concerning the orthogonal system in whose functions the expansion proceeds. The book can prove beneficial to mathematicians, students, or professor of calculus and advanced mathematics.