Conventional Energy in North America
1st Edition
Current and Future Sources for Electricity Generation
Description
Conventional Energy in North America: Current and Future Sources for Electricity Generation provides in-depth information on the current state of conventional energy sources used for electricity generation in the United States and Canada. As energy is a major force of civilization, determining, to a high degree, the level of economic and social development, this book provides relevant information and a deep analysis regarding the main problems associated with the use of fossil fuels for the generation of electricity in both countries. Finally, the book offers guidance for countries seeking to expand their use of conventional energy sources for electricity generation.
Users in government, energy experts, economists, politicians, academics, scientific institutions and universities, international organizations and the private and public power industry will find this book to be a great reference on what type of conventional energy sources should be used for electricity generation with the aim of reducing the emission of CO2 and other contaminated gases to the atmosphere.
Key Features
- Includes comprehensive information on the different types of conventional energy sources available in the USA and Canada, including their impact on climate, level of energy reserves, and levels of production and consumption
- Covers the pros and cons of each type of conventional energy source for electricity generation
- Features an analysis of what types of conventional energy sources should be used for future electricity generation in the USA and Canada, with the aim of reducing the emission of CO2 and other contaminated gas to the atmosphere
Readership
Academics and scientific institutions, politicians, government officials, energy experts, economists, international organizations and the private and public power industry
Table of Contents
1 General Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Liquid Fuels
1.3 Natural Gas
1.4 Coal
1.5 Energy Dependency
1.6 Electricity Generation
1.7 Security of Supplies
1.8 Investment in Energy Infrastructure
1.9 Environmental Impact
1.10 Energy Efficiency
1.11 Energy Savings
1.12 Access to Modern Energy Technology
1.13 North America Internal Energy Market
1.14 New Initiatives
2 The Role of Oil in the Regional Electricity Generation
2.1 General Overview
2.2 Reserves, Production, and Consumption of Crude Oil in North America
2.3 Oil Pipelines
2.4 Oil Demand in the Transportation, Industrial, and Electricity Generation Sectors
2.5 Oil Price Evolution
2.6 The Participation of Oil in the Energy Balance within the North America Region
2.7 Future Trends
2.8 Canada
2.9 United States
3 The Role of Natural Gas in the Regional Electricity Generation
3.1 General Overview
3.2 Natural Gas Reserves
3.3 Natural Gas Network
3.4 Increase in the Use of Natural Gas Within the North America region
3.5 Natural Gas Production
3.6 Natural Gas Consumption
3.7 Natural Gas Trade
3.8 Natural Gas Prices in North America
3.9 Natural Gas Security
3.10 Unconventional Gas
3.11 Liquefied Natural Gas
3.12 Investment in the Natural Gas Sector
3.13 Use of Natural Gas for Electricity Generation
3.14 Transparency
3.15 Long-Term Gas Transmission and Downstream Contracts
3.16 Access to Gas Storage Facilities
3.17 Environmental Impact
3.18 Future Trends
3.19 Canada
3.20 United States
4 The Role of Coal in the Regional Electricity Generation
4.1 General Overview
4.2 World Coal Reserve
4.3 Low Coal Technologies
4.4 Coal Production
4.5 Increase in the Consumption of Coal
4.6 Import of Coal
4.7 Export of Coal
4.8 The CO2 Emissions
4.9 Participation of Coal in Electricity Generation
4.10 Investment in the Coal Sector
4.11 Energy Efficiency
4.12 Perspective on the Use of Coal for Electricity Generation
4.14 Canada
4.15 United States
5 Conclusion
5.1 Liquid Fuels
5.2 Natural Gas
5.3 Coal
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 6th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128148907
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128148891
About the Author
Jorge Morales Pedraza
Mr. Morales has served as an invited professor of mathematics at the University of Havana and the Diplomatic Academy of Cuba. He has also served as a diplomat, working at the Atomic Energy Commission of Cuba within the Executive Committee of the Council of Ministers. Mr. Morales has also held several positions with the International Atomic Energy Agency, including Counsellor and Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Cuba, Deputy Head of the Cuban delegation to the IAEA General Conference, Deputy Governor to the IAEA Board of Governors, Chairman of the G-77 for the IAEA, Representative of IAEA member states in the Committee on staff issues, and Chairman of the working group on nuclear matters of the Movement of Non-aligned Countries in the IAEA. As a professional working for the IAEA, Mr. Morales worked to give advice to countries on the introduction or expansion of nuclear energy for electricity generation. In order to make recommendations, he studied both the conventional and non-convention energy sources available in the country. He is the author of 11 books, including books on conventional energy sources in Latin America and Europe. He has also written 16 book chapters and more than 70 scientific articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Consultant, Morales Project Consulting and Professor of Mathematics, University of Havana and the Diplomatic Academy of Cuba