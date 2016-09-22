Controversies in the Management of STEMI, An Issue of the Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 5-4
1st Edition
Authors: Timothy Henry
eBook ISBN: 9780323463188
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323463171
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd September 2016
Description
This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Timothy Henry, will cover controversies in the management of STEMI. Topics discussed in this issue include: Systems of care; false positive activation; time to treatment; in hospital STEMI; optimal antiplatelet; advanced cardiogenic shock; out of hospital cardiac arrest; and global challenges, among other topics.
Details
About the Authors
Timothy Henry Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
