Controversies in Female Pelvic Reconstruction, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 39-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of the Urologic Clinics is unique in that it examines the Controversies in Female Pelvic Reconstruction from both the urology and urogynecology standpoint. Areas of controversy regarding evaluation and therapy for a number of conditions unique to women's health are examined. Topics covered include urethral bulking, robotic/laparoscopic prolapse repair, management of bladder pain syndromes, and urodynamics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 17th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747221
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455749027
About the Authors
Roger Dmochowski Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Urologic Surgery, Vice Chair, Section of Surgical Sciences, Associate Surgeon in Chief, Associaye, Chief of Staff, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee
Mickey Karram Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Fellowship Program, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, The Christ Hospital; Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology and Urology, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio