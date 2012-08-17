Controversies in Female Pelvic Reconstruction, An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749027, 9781455747221

Controversies in Female Pelvic Reconstruction, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 39-3

1st Edition

Authors: Roger Dmochowski Mickey Karram
eBook ISBN: 9781455747221
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749027
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th August 2012
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of the Urologic Clinics is unique in that it examines the Controversies in Female Pelvic Reconstruction from both the urology and urogynecology standpoint. Areas of controversy regarding evaluation and therapy for a number of conditions unique to women's health are examined. Topics covered include urethral bulking, robotic/laparoscopic prolapse repair, management of bladder pain syndromes, and urodynamics.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455747221
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455749027

About the Authors

Roger Dmochowski Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Urologic Surgery, Vice Chair, Section of Surgical Sciences, Associate Surgeon in Chief, Associaye, Chief of Staff, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee

Mickey Karram Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Fellowship Program, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, The Christ Hospital; Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology and Urology, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.