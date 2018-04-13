Controversies in Facial Plastic Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583527, 9780323583534

Controversies in Facial Plastic Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 26-2

1st Edition

Authors: Fred Fedok Robert Kellman
eBook ISBN: 9780323583534
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583527
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th April 2018
Description

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Fred Fedok and Robert M. Kellman, is devoted to Controversies in Facial Plastic Surgery. This issue will address controversies in the following topics: Rejuvenation of the Upper Face; Hypertrophpic Scars and Keloids; Contemporary Laser and Light Based Facial Rejuvenation Techniques; Radiofrequency Technology in Face and Neck Rejuvenation; The SMAS and Other Considerations in Rejuvenation of the Lower Face and Neck; Facial Paralysis Challenges and Management Advances; Otoplasty and Management of the Prominent Ear; Lip Rejuvenation; Grafting Techniques in Primary and Revision Rhinoplasty; Injectable Facial Volumerization; and Orbital Fractures.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323583534
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323583527

About the Authors

Fred Fedok Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of South Alabama

Robert Kellman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Upstate University Hospital

