Controversies in Facial Plastic Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 26-2

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Fred Fedok and Robert M. Kellman, is devoted to Controversies in Facial Plastic Surgery. This issue will address controversies in the following topics: Rejuvenation of the Upper Face; Hypertrophpic Scars and Keloids; Contemporary Laser and Light Based Facial Rejuvenation Techniques; Radiofrequency Technology in Face and Neck Rejuvenation; The SMAS and Other Considerations in Rejuvenation of the Lower Face and Neck; Facial Paralysis Challenges and Management Advances; Otoplasty and Management of the Prominent Ear; Lip Rejuvenation; Grafting Techniques in Primary and Revision Rhinoplasty; Injectable Facial Volumerization; and Orbital Fractures.