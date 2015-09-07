Controversies in Electrophysiology, An Issue of the Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 7-3
1st Edition
Authors: Emile Daoud
eBook ISBN: 9780323399050
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323399067
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th September 2015
Description
Controversies in Cardiac Electrophysiology are examined in this issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics. Difficult cases are presented and esteemed leaders in the field debate the pros and cons of various forms of management and treatment.
About the Authors
Emile Daoud Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dorothy M. Davis Heart and Lung Research Institute, Columbus, Ohio Ross Heart Hospital Wexner Medical Center at The Ohio State University
