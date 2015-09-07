Controversies in Electrophysiology, An Issue of the Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323399067, 9780323399050

Controversies in Electrophysiology, An Issue of the Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 7-3

1st Edition

Authors: Emile Daoud
eBook ISBN: 9780323399050
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323399067
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th September 2015
Description

Controversies in Cardiac Electrophysiology are examined in this issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics. Difficult cases are presented and esteemed leaders in the field debate the pros and cons of various forms of management and treatment.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323399050
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323399067

About the Authors

Emile Daoud Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dorothy M. Davis Heart and Lung Research Institute, Columbus, Ohio Ross Heart Hospital Wexner Medical Center at The Ohio State University

