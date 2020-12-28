Controversies in Acute Trauma and Reconstruction, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323775427

Controversies in Acute Trauma and Reconstruction, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 25-4

1st Edition

Editors: Jorge Filippi German Joannas
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323775427
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, guest-edited by Drs. Jorge Filippi and German Joannas, will discuss Controversies in Acute Trauma and Reconstruction. This issue is one of four selected each year by long-time series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Myerson. Topics in this issue will include: Induced Membrane technique (Masquelet) for Bone Defects in the Distal Tibia; New principles in pilon fracture management; High energy pilon fractures; Strategies to avoid syndesmosis malreduction in ankle fractures; Complex Ankle Fractures; Acute deltoid ligament repair in ankle fractures; Chronic syndesmotic injuries: arthrodesis vs reconstruction; Talar neck fractures; Sinus tarsi approach for calcaneal fractures; Fixation by ORIF or primary arthrodesis of calcaneus fractures; How to identify unstable Lisfranc injuries; Subtle Lisfranc injuries; Primary arthrodesis for high energy Lisfranc injuries; and Jones fracture in the non-athletic population. 

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th December 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323775427

About the Editors

Jorge Filippi

German Joannas

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.