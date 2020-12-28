Controversies in Acute Trauma and Reconstruction, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 25-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, guest-edited by Drs. Jorge Filippi and German Joannas, will discuss Controversies in Acute Trauma and Reconstruction. This issue is one of four selected each year by long-time series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Myerson. Topics in this issue will include: Induced Membrane technique (Masquelet) for Bone Defects in the Distal Tibia; New principles in pilon fracture management; High energy pilon fractures; Strategies to avoid syndesmosis malreduction in ankle fractures; Complex Ankle Fractures; Acute deltoid ligament repair in ankle fractures; Chronic syndesmotic injuries: arthrodesis vs reconstruction; Talar neck fractures; Sinus tarsi approach for calcaneal fractures; Fixation by ORIF or primary arthrodesis of calcaneus fractures; How to identify unstable Lisfranc injuries; Subtle Lisfranc injuries; Primary arthrodesis for high energy Lisfranc injuries; and Jones fracture in the non-athletic population.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323775427
About the Editors
Jorge Filippi
German Joannas
