Controversies in Acute Trauma and Reconstruction, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 25-4

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, guest-edited by Drs. Jorge Filippi and German Joannas, will discuss Controversies in Acute Trauma and Reconstruction. This issue is one of four selected each year by long-time series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Myerson. Topics in this issue will include: Induced Membrane technique (Masquelet) for Bone Defects in the Distal Tibia; New principles in pilon fracture management; High energy pilon fractures; Strategies to avoid syndesmosis malreduction in ankle fractures; Complex Ankle Fractures; Acute deltoid ligament repair in ankle fractures; Chronic syndesmotic injuries: arthrodesis vs reconstruction; Talar neck fractures; Sinus tarsi approach for calcaneal fractures; Fixation by ORIF or primary arthrodesis of calcaneus fractures; How to identify unstable Lisfranc injuries; Subtle Lisfranc injuries; Primary arthrodesis for high energy Lisfranc injuries; and Jones fracture in the non-athletic population.