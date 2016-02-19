Controlling Volatile Emissions at Hazardous Waste Sites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815510635, 9780815516620

Controlling Volatile Emissions at Hazardous Waste Sites

1st Edition

Authors: John R. Ehrenfeld
eBook ISBN: 9780815516620
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815510635
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1986
Page Count: 427
Description

An extensive evaluation of emission control technologies, models for estimating air emissions, and properties and categorization of wastes.

Readership

Managers and engineers at hazardous waste sites.

Table of Contents

Part A: Evaluation of Emission Control Technologies Introduction Objective Framework for the Analysis Hazardous Waste Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility-Definitions and Descriptions Controls/Definitions and Descriptions Controls for Surface Impoundments Surface Impoundment Description Emission Sources and Models Potential Controls Effectiveness of Surface Impoundment Controls Controls for Tanks Tank Description Emission Sources and Models Potential Controls Effectiveness of Tank Controls Landfills Landfill Description Emission Sources and Models Controls Effectiveness Land Treatment Facilities Description Emission Sources and Models Controls Effectiveness

Part B: Evaluation of Models for Estimating Air Emissions Introduction Summary and Conclusions Introduction Availability and Selection of Mass Transfer Coefficients (K-Values) Selection of Most Appropriate AERR Models Waste Treatment Processes Open Tank with Mixing Waste Piles AERR Model Validation Efforts Reported in the Literature Review of Surface Impoundment AERR Models Introduction Nonaerated Surface Impoundments Aerated Impoundments Review of Landfill AERR Models Review of Land Treatment AERR Models Storage Tank Air Emission Estimation Techniques Introduction Fixed Roof Tanks External and Internal Floating Roof Tanks Other Storage Tank Models Special Considerations Air Emission Estimation Techniques for Wastewater Treatment Processes Introduction Open Tank System-No Mixing Open Tank-Mixing: Biological Treatment Systems Air Emissions from Drum Storage and Handling Facilities Introduction Description of Drum Storage and Handling Facilities Source of Volatile Air Emissions Particulate Emissions Estimation Techniques for Waste Piles

Part C: Properties and Categorization of Wastes Introduction Methodology Physical-Chemical Properties Data Gathering/Estimation Methods Data Gathering and Categorization Results Summary and Recommendations

Appendices

Details

No. of pages:
427
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1986
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815516620
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815510635

About the Author

John R. Ehrenfeld

Ratings and Reviews

